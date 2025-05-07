 Skip to main content
This new ube espresso martini could be Starbucks’ next big trendsetter

By
Starbucks Ube Espresso Martini
Starbucks

With summer just around the corner, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries have announced an exciting new summer menu, starting May 6th in Seattle, Chicago, and New York City locations. As I perused the new summer menu, I was instantly drawn to the image of a bright purple Ube Espresso Martini. The new Ube Espresso Martini is a new take on the Starbucks Reserve Signature Espresso Martini, with a bright purple ube twist. It’s made with Starbucks Reserve Espresso, Kalak Vodka, Cream, and White Mocha sauce, topped with Ube Coconut Cold Foam. This drink seems like “Starbucks” to me.

I’ve seen the trending ube latte recently, but I am intrigued by this interesting take on an espresso martini. I’ve seen a lot of dessert espresso martini variations, from the tiramisu version to the s’mores espresso martini. But an espresso martini with a purple yam? That’s something people (including me) are curious to taste. If you haven’t already hopped aboard the ube trend and live near a Starbucks Reserve location, this seems like a great time to get your feet wet. If I were local to a Starbucks Reserve location, trying this espresso martini would top my to-do list. Luckily, something tells me the Ube Espresso Martini will make its way to other coffee shops and bars soon.

About the Starbucks Ube Espresso Martini

Starbucks Ube Espresso Martini
Starbucks

The new Ube Espresso Martini is inspired by the popular Starbucks Reserve Iced Ube Coconut Latte, a non-alcoholic drink with ube flavor. Ube, a type of purple yam, is a starchy root vegetable with a somewhat nutty flavor. Beyond its unique flavor, coffee lovers everywhere have admired its distinct purple color. While a different Starbucks summer menu is coming to non-reserve stores in late May, those who aren’t local to NYC, Chicago, or Seattle will have to live vicariously through social media for now.

I imagine that Starbucks’ mixologists enjoy making this “picture-perfect” drink, crafted with freshly pulled espresso instead of coffee liqueur. Unlike the Iced Ube Coconut Latte, this hot drink could become a fan-favorite in no time. If there’s one thing espresso martini drinkers love more than espresso martinis themselves, it’s a drink that’s visually appealing. Instead of three espresso beans on top (also usually visually appealing), Starbucks swaps this classic with a swirly Ube Coconut Cold Foam.

Where the Ube Espresso Martini may be headed

Ube, purple yams
MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

As the largest global coffee chain, Starbucks is unfortunately a trendsetter. Just think of the launch of the Starbucks Cortado, which launched back in January. Within months, I noticed other coffee shops (which had never offered a Cortado before) adding the Cortado to their menus. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ube Espresso Martini catches on and becomes a staple for coffee and espresso martini lovers everywhere. This drink does contain alcohol, so we can’t expect it to come to regular Starbucks stores nationwide. We may, however, see the ube and coffee combo go to other drinks across Starbucks locations (assuming it tastes as good as it looks).


