Make the perfect tiramisu martini in just 5 simple steps

Inspired by an Italian classic dessert

By
tiramisu martinis on counter
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

I don’t make cocktails at home often. But when I saw this coffee-inspired dessert cocktail, I had to try it. Lately, I’ve noticed that the espresso martini seems to steal the spotlight in coffee cocktails (for good reason, as they’re simply delicious). I can’t say an espresso martini isn’t my go-to order when I see it on a drink menu. However, the tiramisu martini now competes for first place in my top coffee cocktail list. This tiramisu martini cocktail recipe takes under five minutes to prepare and requires minimal effort.

This drink makes the perfect Valentine’s Day treat but is also an excellent replacement for the espresso martini. This drink has just the right level of sweetness for an after-dinner indulgence, unlike many dessert cocktails, which are too sweet to drink. Plus, the tiramisu martini is easily customizable based on your taste preferences. Here’s how to make a tiramisu martini in just five simple steps.

How to make a tiramisu martini cocktail

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces Mozart Coffee Chocolate Liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur
  • 2 ounces vanilla vodka
  • 1 ounce heavy cream
  • Cocoa powder, for garnish

Note: These ingredients yield two tiramisu martinis. You can quickly adapt the ratios of ingredients to make batches of drinks, such as when serving a group.

Method

  1. Measure appropriate amounts of coffee, white chocolate liqueur, and vanilla vodka and add them to a cocktail shaker.
  2. Fill the cocktail shaker with ice.
  3. Shake well to combine and strain into two martini glasses.
  4. Pour half of the heavy cream over the back of the spoon to top each martini glass.
  5. Dust with cocoa powder. Enjoy!

Variations of the tiramisu martini

Mozart Liqueur
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Like the espresso martini, the tiramisu martini cocktail can be prepared in various ways. Some tiramisu martini cocktail recipes, such as vanilla syrup or amaretto, use different ingredients to simulate tiramisu’s taste. I’ve found that this variation of the cocktail is amongst the more straightforward recipes available, as it requires minimal ingredients and steps to prepare. Mozart’s chocolate coffee and white chocolate liqueur make this recipe easy and create the right sweetness for the drink. A good tiramisu shouldn’t be too sweet, and this drink does a great job of mimicking that principle. The drink resembles a tiramisu, with the heavy cream replacing mascarpone cheese and eggs. The sweetened nature of the chocolate coffee and white chocolate liqueur resembles the sugar typically used in the desert. In contrast, the dusting of cocoa powder on top completes the experience.

The original recipe calls for only 1 ounce of heavy cream for two tiramisu martinis. The drink is not overly creamy, so I recommend adding an extra splash of heavy cream if you prefer a creamier variety. The vanilla taste of the vodka didn’t quite come through once shaken. You can’t taste the vodka (a plus of this cocktail). If you choose a more pungent vanilla taste, perhaps a splash of vanilla extract would enhance the drink. Making this drink could be a bit challenging if you don’t have a cocktail shaker with a strainer. Pouring the liquids over ice ensures the drink is super cold.

