More than just Margaritas: how the trendiest bars are celebrating Cinco de Mayo

By
Dorado Beach
Dorado Beach

For this Cinco de Mayo, you can always turn to the classic and beloved Margarita. But if you fancy upping your game a bit, take a look at these recipes for some inspo — they should how the day is being celebrated at some of the trendiest bars around.

Miso Margarita

Created by: Dorado Beach team

Available at: Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve | Dorado, Puerto Rico

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Tequila (Jose Cuervo Reposado)
  • 1 oz Cognac Orange Liqueur (Grand Marnier)
  • 0.5 Lime Juice
  • 1.5 oz Miso Syrup

Glassware: Rock Glass

Garnish: Orange Salt Rim. Dehydrated Orange.

Method:

Rim Glass. Measure all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake and fine strain. 

Fortune’s Fool

elNico
Jenna Haar

Created by: Caleb Russell (Beverage Director)

Available at elNico | Brooklyn, NY 

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz G4 Tequila Blanco
  • 0.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil
  • 0.25 oz St. George Spiced Pear
  • 0.5 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 3 Hoja Santa Leaves, Shaken in Cocktail

Glass: Old Fashioned Rocks Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon-Sugar Salt Rim, Wrap Inside of Glass with Banana Leaf

Method:

Shake Well in Cocktail Shaker, Strain onto a Large Cube

Mezcla Yucateco

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla
Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla

Created by: Andrei Cocom (Bar supervisor)

Available at Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla | Cancun, MX

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Cucumber and cilantro puree
  • 1 ½ oz Narano (Sour orange liquor)
  • 1 oz Natural Syrup
  • 1 ½ oz Mezcal (400 Conejos – Mezcal Joven)
  • 2 dash bitters

Method: Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well integrated. Strain in a spritz glass, 2 dash of bitters. 

Glass: Spritz glass 

Garnish: Bitters 

Spicy Paloma

Sip & Guzzle |
Sip & Guzzle |

Created by: Steve Schneider

Available at: Sip & Guzzle | NYC

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 1/2 oz Mezcal
  • 3/4 oz Homemade Grapefruit Cordial
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 5 dashes Hellfire Bitters
  • Top with Grapefruit Soda

Method: Shaken

Glass: Collins (Black Lava Salt-Rimmed)

Special: Ice Spear

Hot Damn

Hotel Lilien
Hotel Lilien

Created by: Hotel Lilien

Available at Hotel Lilien | Catskills, NY

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz chili infused tequila
  • 1 oz cucumber juice
  • 3/4 oz lime juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • 8 cilantro leaves

Glassware: rocks glass

Garnish: Cucumber wheel

Method:

Shake until cold, Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice

La Vaquera

Four Walls
Four Walls

Created by: Four Walls 

Available at: Four Walls | Nashville, TN

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Patrón Joseph Blend Reposado
  • 1 oz Horchata
  • 0.75 oz Saffron Honey (see recipe below)
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
  • .25 Chickpea Syrup

Glassware: Belgian

Garnish: A few delicate saffron threads

Method:

Shake tequila, horchata, saffron honey, lime, grapefruit, and pineapple juice with ice, then strain into a highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a few saffron threads for an aromatic finish.

