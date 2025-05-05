More than just Margaritas: how the trendiest bars are celebrating Cinco de Mayo

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about spring cleaning day. We’re talking about Cinco de Mayo. On this day, we celebrate the Mexican army’s defeat of France in the bottle of Puebla by eating tacos and quesadillas, drinking Mexican lagers, and drinking glasses of well-made tequila. And while we love all of those things, it’s the latter that we’re most interested in today.

This year, you don’t have to turn to any plastic-handled blanco tequilas. That’s because the folks at Fuenteseca Tequila just released a 12-year-old tequila worthy of your Cinco de Mayo table.

Fuenteseca 12 Year Tequila