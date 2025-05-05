More than just Margaritas: how the trendiest bars are celebrating Cinco de Mayo

For this Cinco de Mayo, you can always turn to the classic and beloved Margarita. But if you fancy upping your game a bit, take a look at these recipes for some inspo — they should how the day is being celebrated at some of the trendiest bars around.
Miso Margarita
Created by: Dorado Beach team
Available at: Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve | Dorado, Puerto Rico
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila (Jose Cuervo Reposado)
- 1 oz Cognac Orange Liqueur (Grand Marnier)
- 0.5 Lime Juice
- 1.5 oz Miso Syrup
Glassware: Rock Glass
Garnish: Orange Salt Rim. Dehydrated Orange.
Method:
Rim Glass. Measure all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake and fine strain.
Fortune’s Fool
Created by: Caleb Russell (Beverage Director)
Available at elNico | Brooklyn, NY
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz G4 Tequila Blanco
- 0.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil
- 0.25 oz St. George Spiced Pear
- 0.5 oz Pineapple Juice
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 3 Hoja Santa Leaves, Shaken in Cocktail
Glass: Old Fashioned Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon-Sugar Salt Rim, Wrap Inside of Glass with Banana Leaf
Method:
Shake Well in Cocktail Shaker, Strain onto a Large Cube
Mezcla Yucateco
Created by: Andrei Cocom (Bar supervisor)
Available at Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla | Cancun, MX
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Cucumber and cilantro puree
- 1 ½ oz Narano (Sour orange liquor)
- 1 oz Natural Syrup
- 1 ½ oz Mezcal (400 Conejos – Mezcal Joven)
- 2 dash bitters
Method: Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well integrated. Strain in a spritz glass, 2 dash of bitters.
Glass: Spritz glass
Garnish: Bitters
Spicy Paloma
Created by: Steve Schneider
Available at: Sip & Guzzle | NYC
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1/2 oz Mezcal
- 3/4 oz Homemade Grapefruit Cordial
- 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 5 dashes Hellfire Bitters
- Top with Grapefruit Soda
Method: Shaken
Glass: Collins (Black Lava Salt-Rimmed)
Special: Ice Spear
Hot Damn
Created by: Hotel Lilien
Available at Hotel Lilien | Catskills, NY
Ingredients:
- 2 oz chili infused tequila
- 1 oz cucumber juice
- 3/4 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
- 8 cilantro leaves
Glassware: rocks glass
Garnish: Cucumber wheel
Method:
Shake until cold, Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice
La Vaquera
Created by: Four Walls
Available at: Four Walls | Nashville, TN
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Patrón Joseph Blend Reposado
- 1 oz Horchata
- 0.75 oz Saffron Honey (see recipe below)
- 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- 0.5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
- .25 Chickpea Syrup
Glassware: Belgian
Garnish: A few delicate saffron threads
Method:
Shake tequila, horchata, saffron honey, lime, grapefruit, and pineapple juice with ice, then strain into a highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a few saffron threads for an aromatic finish.