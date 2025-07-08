This underrated Dunkin’ coffee is smooth, strong, and totally worth the hunt

Nitro cold brew is one of my go-to, anytime coffee orders, and it never disappoints, no matter where you order it. Even though nitro cold brew has grown in popularity, I still find it a “harder to find” coffee shop order when I’m on the go. I crave something about this drink’s velvety smoothness—something you don’t get from a regular cold brew order.

But why isn’t everyone ordering the Dunkin’ Nitro cold brew? Maybe Dunkin’ just missed the mark on marketing this exceptional drink, but everyone I’ve talked to seems to have no idea that Dunkin’ even has nitro cold brew. Or maybe it’s just that this drink is not available at every Dunkin’ location. Everyone seems to associate nitro cold brew with Starbucks, yet this drink is available beyond just Starbucks locations. Here’s why I’ll keep ordering Dunkin’s nitro cold brew (and telling everyone I know about this order).

Where to find the Dunkin’ nitro cold brew

I first noticed the nitro cold brew on the menu about a year ago, when a new Dunkin’ location opened in my area. Unlike smaller locations, this stand-alone, drive-through location said “Dunkin’ On Tap” when selecting a location through Dunkin’s mobile app. My inquiring mind quickly wanted to know what this was all about.

As it turns out, if you see “Dunkin’ On Tap” when ordering, your location has a tap system for nitro cold brew. Nitro cold brew’s delicious velvety texture is due to being poured through this system, which infuses tiny nitrogen bubbles into the coffee. Unless you’ve spent time in a renovated Dunkin’ location, you likely overlooked this system in your Dunkin’. I almost always order through the drive-through, so I never noticed this innovative system. Like a tap for beer, this system dispenses ready-to-drink nitro cold brew in it’s perfectly delicious form.

Limited availability at Dunkin’ locations

Per Dunkin, there are over 1000+ Dunkin’ On Tap locations available nationwide. However, given that the company has almost 10,000 locations across the U.S., it’s clear that nitro cold brew is only available in a select number of overall Dunkin’ stores. Any Dunkin’ locations within other establishments, such as airport locations or rest-stop locations, are unlikely to have nitro cold brew, as they do not have the on-tap system in place. If you want to give Dunkin’s nitro cold brew a chance, your best bet is to check the app or website for any On Tap locations in your area.

Ordering Dunkin’ nitro cold brew

The beauty of nitro cold brew is that it doesn’t need any add-ins to be enjoyed. I enjoy this black coffee straight out of the tap, which has a slightly sweet taste from the infused nitrogen bubbles. Even those who do not generally enjoy drinking their coffee black find the smoothness and flavor of nitro cold brew enjoyable. However, if you do prefer a creamier or sweeter coffee, your Dunkin’ nitro cold brew order can be customized in the same way you’d order any other drink. If you’re looking for a slightly stronger flavor, add one of the unsweetened flavor shots, like toasted almond, to this drink.