Is black coffee good for you? Here’s what science says

Table of Contents Table of Contents Is black coffee good for you? Black coffee vs. coffee with cream or sugar

I’ll drink coffee any which way, and when I say that, I truly mean in any form. Sometimes, I prefer a creamy cappuccino or a sweetened latte, but nothing hits the spot like starting my day with a bold cup of black coffee. Generally, I like to consume black coffee while intermittent fasting and save my more indulgent coffees to consume later in the day.

If you’re also a black coffee drinker, you’ve probably wondered at some point, “Is black coffee good for you?” Luckily, the answer is yes, which is good, considering many of us wouldn’t quit drinking black coffee even if it weren’t good for our health. Several recent studies have found that when consumed in moderation, coffee can support your health. Here’s how.

Recommended Videos

Is black coffee good for you?

The question “Is black coffee good for you?” is quite general and ultimately depends on the amount you consume. Consuming too much coffee makes the health benefits irrelevant, so it’s essential to be mindful of the recommended daily limits (between three and four cups daily). The timing of your coffee consumption matters, too, as recent coffee timing studies have found that consuming coffee earlier in the day can lower your risk of all-cause mortality.

The world of coffee research is ever-expanding, with new weekly studies bringing us new, insightful information. Studies suggest that consuming black coffee can help support your health in several ways, from boosting energy to potentially slowing down cellular aging.

Effects of caffeine

Even those who don’t regularly drink coffee know that coffee is notorious for providing a hefty energy boost thanks to its caffeine content. Each cup of coffee has about 95 milligrams of caffeine, enough to boost drinkers mentally and physically. Drinking coffee can help enhance your mental focus by acting as a stimulant to increase activity in your brain and nervous system. Physically, drinking coffee can help you crush your workouts, thereby promoting dozens of other health benefits associated with exercise.

The effects of drinking black coffee are undoubtedly noticable in the short term. However, consuming black coffee is also linked to a decreased risk of certain types of cancer, such as head and neck cancers. Consuming black coffee gives you the benefits of caffeine without the adverse effects of added sugar or dairy from drinking coffee with add-ins.

Slowing doing cellular aging

As world-renowned physician, scientist, and speaker Dr. William Li explains, some studies have found that coffee can help slow cellular aging. As someone particularly passionate about biohacking and a coffee nerd, I find this health benefit of drinking black coffee exciting. A bioactive compound in coffee called chlorogenic acid has been found to slow down the burn rate of your telomeres, an essential component of the aging process. Drinking one to three cups of black coffee daily is the “sweet spot” to take advantage of this aging hack.

Lowers risk of chronic disease

Chronic diseases such as heart disease and Type 2 Diabetes are on the rise, but the antioxidants found in coffee may help contribute to a lowered risk of developing these diseases. Several studies have examined the role of antioxidants found in coffee to fight against inflammation, which is often a root cause of many chronic conditions. A recent study exploring coffee and heart disease found that those who consumed one to three cups of coffee daily had a decreased risk of developing heart disease.

Black coffee vs. coffee with cream or sugar

Many studies in the coffee realm examine the benefits of consuming black coffee, yet some may refer to the health benefits of coffee in general. With this in mind, what makes black coffee a healthier choice than coffee with added cream and sugar? When looking at this aspect of the question, “Is black coffee good for you?” we must consider the extra calories, fat, and sugar from adding mix-ins to your coffee. A regular 8-ounce cup of black coffee contains only two calories and has 0 grams of sugar and fat. This means black coffee can be consumed almost like water, as it won’t add extra calories to your day.

Consuming black coffee means you can reap the health benefits of coffee without the negative associated with adding cream or sugar. For example, many coffee creamers contain unhealthy additive ingredients and add sugar, fat, and calories to your cup. While this doesn’t necessarily mean you have to drink only black coffee, it is a good reminder to be mindful of what you add to your cup.

Though black coffee is generally considered healthier than coffee with cream and sugar, it’s also important to acknowledge the potential pitfalls of drinking black coffee. Drinking black coffee is often too harsh for those with sensitive stomachs and can sometimes worsen GI conditions if drinking on an empty stomach. I’ve found drinking black coffee with a meal much easier on my stomach.