Keurig’s tiniest-ever K-cup coffee maker is here

Brewing at-home coffee just got a lot more exciting for fans of single-serve coffee machines. Today, Keurig has launched a deliciously impactful new Keurig K-Mini Mate brewer. This brewer’s size will surprise you, leaving you wondering how it’s possible even to make a coffee maker that tiny. Available exclusively at Target retailers nationwide, the new Keurig coffee maker delivers big taste in a compact package, ideal for the smallest countertops and kitchen spaces. At just 4 inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini Mate is the smallest-ever Keurig coffee brewer to hit the market.

The K-Mini Mate Brewer is compatible with any Keurig K-Cup pod and fits effortlessly into a variety of compact spaces. Ideal for apartments, offices, small kitchens, and more, the Keurig K-Mini Plus retains the same advanced coffee-making technology found in larger Keurig coffee makers.

Recommended Videos

This mini brewer features a small one-cup removable reservoir and can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time. You also don’t have to compromise on style for its space-saving benefits, as the Keurig K-Mini Mate is available in three unique and muted colorways: Matte Black, Glamping Green, and Red Rocks. While the Keurig K-Mini Mate is currently a Target exclusive, the brand plans to expand availability to other retailers starting in the fall. The K-Mini Mate Brewer is priced at $79.99 and is available exclusively at Target.com until June 29th, after which it will be available for purchase in stores.

“Keurig has always been a pioneer of at-home coffee brewing,” said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “With the introduction of the K-Mini Mate™ Brewer, we’re elevating that brewing experience in our most compact, sleek format yet.”



