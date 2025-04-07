What is nitro cold brew? What makes it so unique and irresistible

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is nitro cold brew? Cold brew vs. nitro cold brew Is nitro cold brew stronger than cold brew?

Unless you’ve had the pleasure of sipping it, describing how delicious nitro cold brew is nearly impossible. Nitro cold brew is one of my favorite cold coffees — there’s no other cold coffee like it. Even cold brew coffee tastes nothing like nitro cold brew, despite sharing a similar name. Nitro cold brew is velvety and smooth, creating a creamy texture without using any cream at all. What is nitro cold brew, and what makes it so unique? The answer is in the tiny nitrogen gas bubbles infused into this specialty coffee drink.

What is nitro cold brew?

Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee, said there are two essential things to know about nitro cold brew. First, “It’s cold brew coffee — coffee grounds are steeped with cold water for an extended period. Notably, no hot water is used at all.” (It’s different from iced coffee, for example, which is brewed with hot water and then chilled.) Second, the coffee is infused with nitrogen gas, creating tiny bubbles.”

“The resulting coffee is smooth, more concentrated, and less acidic than other brewing methods. It’s typically served from a tap, creating a foamy head, like some beers, and can have sweet, creamy characteristics, without adding sugar.”

While you’ll typically find nitro cold brew in a coffee shop, enjoying this drink isn’t limited to professional baristas. Perry shared that aspiring home baristas can invest in equipment to make nitro cold brew at home. She also added that nitro cold brew can stay fresh in the fridge for an extended period and is perfect for enjoying throughout the summer.

Cold brew vs. nitro cold brew

Whether you’re making nitro cold brew or regular cold brew, the process begins the same. The cold brew is first infused with nitrogen to make nitro cold brew, creating microbubbles and a creamy texture. Nitro cold brew has a “creamy” texture that reduces the bitterness and adds a hint of sweetness compared to traditional cold brew.

You can also clearly tell the difference between nitro cold brew and cold brew visually, as the nitrogen bubbles rise to the top of a nitro cold brew, making it look almost like a beer. The other difference is that traditional cold brew is served over ice, whereas nitro is never served over ice.

Brian Abernathy, founder and master roaster at Grumpy Goat Coffee, makes both cold brew and nitro cold brew weekly. When asked about the difference between these two cold coffees, he described another essential difference: mouthfeel. The nitrogen bubbles within nitro cold Brew create a lighter, bubbly mouthfeel, which leads to a more refreshing cold brew coffee (and I agree). Additionally, the infusion of nitrogen “can help preserve coffee flavor by displacing oxygen, which can cause oxidation and lead to a stale taste,” Abernathy said.

Is nitro cold brew stronger than cold brew?

The strength of any coffee always requires two answers, as I view strength as two separate components: caffeine content and taste.

Caffeine content

In terms of caffeine content, cold brew and nitro cold brew tend to be similar. Both drinks have a sizable amount of caffeine. Depending on where you order your nitro cold brew, it may contain slightly more caffeine than regular cold brew.

For example, a 16-ounce Starbucks nitro cold brew contains 280 mg of caffeine, whereas a 16-ounce regular cold brew contains only 205 mg. Either way, both drinks are highly caffeinated compared to a regular shot of espresso or cup of coffee (so sip slowly and be mindful of how many other coffees you drink throughout the day).

Taste

Some coffee drinkers find that the nitrogen bubbles added to nitro cold brew make it more intense, giving it a stronger flavor. However, I find traditional cold brew far harsher and would describe nitro cold brew as having a gentler flavor. How you perceive the state of nitro cold brew might also vary depending on whether you add sugar or cream to it or enjoy it black. The smooth, velvety texture of nitro cold brew seems softer to me. Once you try it, it’s hard to find anything else that comes close to the texture.

Another thing that makes nitro cold brew unique is that it’s often enjoyed black. While you may see the occasional sweetened version like Starbucks’ variation topped with vanilla sweet foam, most coffee shops serve just a plain nitro cold brew. That’s not to say you can’t add a touch of coffee creamer or a few sugars to enhance the flavor. Yet, the infusion of nitrogen bubbles into this unique coffee gives it a subtle, enjoyable creaminess and sweetness. Even coffee drinkers who don’t typically enjoy drinking their coffee black find drinking nitro cold brew black an entirely different experience.