Klatch Coffee drops new espresso roast

Known for roasted-to-order coffees, premium coffee brand Klatch Coffee has dropped another delicious roast. Made for espresso lovers, the new Eureka roast is available in cafe locations across Southern California and online for purchase anywhere. The new Eureka blend offers flavor hints of chocolate, with notes of caramelized sugar and creamy vanilla for a solid, bold cup of espresso every time. Earlier this year, Klatch Coffee’s Barista’s Choice Espresso Club members got a sneak peek of Eureka as a member-only exclusive coffee that has not yet been offered to the public. Now, coffee lovers everywhere can sip on this new premium roast.

Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster, notes that Barist’as Choice Espresso Club members have given all-around exceptional feedback about the new espresso blend. Due to the demand, Klatch decided to offer Eureka to everyone. Eureka is now available to the general public as part of Klatch Coffee’s collection of award-winning, top-rated whole bean espresso, available in a 310-gram bag, 2 lb bag, or 5 lb bag. This new espresso blend is only offered in whole bean and is roasted-to-order when ordered directly from Klatch Coffee’s website.

The Baristas at Klatch Coffee recommend a 20-gram dose brewed at 201°F [94°C] for 25 to 27 seconds for the best shot of espresso. Every sip of this delightful new blend delivers a golden crema that’s sure to brighten your day. Don’t miss out—treat yourself to this liquid gold today! Klatch Coffee is also known for its other popular espresso blend, titled “WBC World’s Best Espresso”, which is also available for individual purchase on a subscription.

