The best heat wave-approved wines to enjoy this summer — and it’s not just whites

Summer is officially here, meaning school’s out, the pool’s packed, and there’s going to be a heat wave (or three). That means the need for refreshment will be at an all-time high. And while we love a good frozen cocktail or ice cold lager, we’re not hanging up our wine glass just because the thermometer is reading 90 F.

We know, it’s temping to just throw ’em all in the fridge not matter the varietal. That, or just treat your glass to some ice or frozen fruit before pouring the wine in. But there’s a better way. Some wines do better on the cool side than others, and we’re here to break ’em down for you.

Recommended Videos

Here are some captivating wine options for the hottest time of the year. And no, they’re not all sparkling wines and whites.

Pet-Nat

Pet-Net is essentially the lighter version of sparkling that does oh so well with hot weather favorites like oysters and prosciutto-wrapped melon. More and more domestic producers are trying their hands at the style, popular now thanks to a significant interest in leaner wines. These wines tend to have a bit of intriguing funk to them and are so, so fresh.

Melon

Originally from France where it’s known as Muscadet, Melon has a decent presence here in the states. This bright and light-as-a-feather white is all you need in the cooler, preferably plus some ceviche. A couple of great domestic options include De Ponte Cellars and Helioterra Wines. If you can’t locate those, you should be able to get locate some French options at your local bottle shop. Do as the French do and pair it up with goat cheese or mussels.

Etna Bianco

Sicily knows all about hot weather and these native white blends are perfect for a picnic. Etna Bianco takes advantage of rich volcanic soil and tends to produce aromatic wines with lots of depth on the palate. Carricante is one of the main grapes and what you get in the glass is a healthy slice of the Mediterranean, in the form of citrus, fresh herbs, minerality and a little bit of sea air. Enjoy just the wine or try some with southern Italian staples like arancini, grilled veggies, or lighter pastas.

Dry Riesling

Thriving in cool climate areas like northern Europe and Oregon, Riesling offers a bracing acidity that can chill you to the bone. Go with a dry and chilled option more times than not, unless you’re pairing it up with spicy food, in which case an off-dry option can balance out the heat with a little residual sugar. Great options are coming out of both coasts in the U.S. at the moment, with the Long Island area in particular worth seeking out.

Chilled Gamay Noir

One of the lightest reds around loves a good chill and some cold cut meats. Seek out some from the west coast, in cooler growing areas like the Willamette Valley or higher-elevation California American Viticultural Areas. The varietal is always juicy, an unctuous option that performs like a complex fruit punch for adults. The red fruit flavors go great with proteins like turkey. Even a slight chill, like the temp of your wine fridge or just a short spell in the regular fridge is enough to make this wine very inviting on a warm day.

New hybrid wines

Domestic producers are blending white and red varietals for some refreshing results. The results, like this chill-able red wine from Landmass, can be quite mesmerizing. The style fuses red and white wine, with the nuance of the former and the drinkability of the latter. Keep a bottle in your fridge at the ready this summer.

Keep ’em cool

There are intelligent ways to keep your wine cool. After all, cold is not really what you’re after unless it’s super hot outside. An over-chilled wine will rob it of its aromatics and flavors. Go with the 20-minute rule if you’re keeping wine in the fridge. In other words, pull the wine out and let it set at room temperature for 20 minutes before cracking. Some wines, like most sparkling, is just fine on ice.

If you’re traveling with wine, even if just to the local beach or park, you’ll want to keep it cool as well. There are expensive gadgets for such a thing which you’re more than welcome to explore. Otherwise, go with what you might already have. You can wrap a bottle in a cooling compression sleeve or even rubber band an ice pack to the bottle for short trips. Wine chiller sticks can be effective too, basically cold wands that you dip into the wine.

We’re all-in when it comes to summer. Check out our related features on the best Sauvignon Blanc and pairing sushi and wine, an ultra-refreshing pair if there ever was one. Stay cool this summer, people.