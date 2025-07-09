A foodie’s night out: Inside Sur La Table’s steak cooking class

Every cooking class I’ve taken has offered a different experience and distinct setup, leaving exactly what to expect up for question. I’ve tried many cooking classes that are more like demonstrations, where the class watches the expert chef as they explain the importance of each step. If you’re after a more interactive experience, Sur La Table’s cooking classes are a great choice.

From dicing fresh cilantro to rolling, stuffing, and frying my pupusas, I prepared every portion of my South American steak night dinner alongside the instructor chef. As a foodie who loves to cook, I loved the satisfaction of getting to eat the food I actually cooked myself. From this cooking class, I took home more than just a happy belly. I learned essential techniques and tricks to improve my cooking at home. Here’s what I loved most about Sur La Table’s cooking class (and why every foodie should take one).

Set up and design of Sur La Table cooking classes

The layout and design of a cooking class make a huge difference in how the experience plays out. The class can accommodate up to 16 people, broken into four teams. Each group of four has its workstation, and the team prepares every meal component alongside the chef instructor.

Except for things that take too much time for a two—to three-hour class, such as pre-marinating the steak, your group works together to make most of the meal from scratch. Once you’ve washed your hands, grabbed an apron, and located your group, it’s time for the cooking experience to begin.

All of the ingredients are pre-measured and situated below the workstation for easy access. I also appreciate that you don’t need any past cooking knowledge or experience to enjoy this class. The instructors (and your team) will guide you through each portion. If you’re a newbie cook, don’t feel intimidated. Sur La Table’s cooking classes are designed to help you learn.

On the menu for this delicious South American Steak Night:

Grilled flank steak with chimichurri sauce

Cheese-stuffed masa cakes (pupusas) with salsa roja

Dulce de leche ice cream



Cooking the meal

Steak is one of my favorite foods, so I was most excited for the grilled steak flank portion of this cooking class experience. Yet, the cheese-stuffed masa cakes with salsa roja (also known as pupusas) became my favorite part of the night.

Pupusas

These masa cakes, called pupusas, are thicker than corn tortillas and often stuffed with cheese, beans, or meat. In this class, we prepared and shaped the dough using masa harina flour, water, and salt, and later stuffed the center with a mixture of queso blanco and oaxaca cheese, along with onions and cilantro.

Making the masa cakes with salsa roja taught me a genuine appreciation for just how many steps it takes to make something like this entirely from scratch. Typically, I use shortcuts like buying pre-sliced onions or minced garlic when making things at home to save time. While there’s nothing wrong with that, something must be said about the patience and time it truly takes to make a fresh meal. The freshness of the final product came through, especially in the salsa roja. I’d never made fresh salsa from scratch before.

Salsa roja

As our team prepared the salsa roja, the chef instructor approached to answer questions and help guide us. Throughout this experience, I learned several new tricks I can easily use at home. When dicing tomatoes for our salsa, I learned the importance of using the backside of the knife instead of the front. I also learned how to peel a clove of garlic with a garlic roller and take the seeds out of the inside of a jalapeno.

Grilled flank steak with chimichurri sauce

Making the grilled flank steak with chimichurri sauce was just as hands-on as making the pupusas. Your group will salt and pepper each side of the steak ( pre-marinated for 6 to 12 hours for a bold flavor) just before cooking. From there, we went to the back of the classroom to the grill, where our instructor shared grilling tips. I wasn’t expecting to be able to grill my steak as part of this class. Given that grilling is the component that requires the most technique, Sur La Table didn’t fall short here.

Enjoying the meal

After taking a 10-minute break to browse the store, it was finally time to taste our meal. During this portion, our group discussed what we loved most about the meal and which things we’d change or adjust if we made it again. Here, I learned how cooking is truly a personal experience.

I found the chimichurri in the sauce too salty, whereas another person in our group needed more spice. This class component highlights why the experience is best for those who want to learn and improve as home chefs. We can all watch (and enjoy) a master chef prepare a fantastic meal. But for home chefs, we want to learn techniques we can use. For that reason alone, I’m eager to learn more from my next Sur La Table cooking class.