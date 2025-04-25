What to make with cilantro spirit? Margaritas, of course!

Are you a cilantro lover or one of those unhappy folks who thinks it tastes of soap? Personally I can’t get enough of cilantro, piled on top of bean chili or stuffed into a bánh mì or blitzed into fresh guacamole. One thing I’ve never tried, though, is a cilantro cocktail — but that’s now an option.
The brand Empirical has an unusual Cilantro spirit, with grassy green flavors and notes from tomatillo, lime, and vinegar to bolster the delicious flavors of the cilantro leaf. While that sounds like something I would quite happily glug neat by the gallon, as a lover of all kinds of savory and spicy drinks, I can acknowledge that most people are going to look to mix a 38% abv spirit into some fun cocktails.
One option would be a simple cilantro and club soda, and my immediate wish is to try it in a Bloody Mary. But Empirical suggests that it is perfect for adding a savory note to margaritas. As recipe suggestions, we’ve got some ideas from bars around the US which are making use of this spirit in various margarita riffs and other cocktail options.
Empirical Cilantro Margarita
Ingredients:
- ¼ oz agave syrup
- ¾ oz fresh lime juice
- ¾ oz triple sec
- 2 oz Empirical Cilantro
- Loose salt, for garnish (optional)
Method:
If using salt garnish, dip one side of a glass into loose salt, and set aside.
Add all ingredients to a shaker. Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled rock glass with ice.
Garnish with a lime wedge.
Confidant Margarita
Available at Confidant
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ oz guajillo-infused blanco tequila
- ¾ oz Empirical Cilantro
- ¾ oz yuzu super juice
- 1 teaspoon rich cane syrup
- 2 dashes shio koji
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake briskly, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.
Mango Luck
Available at Rodeo Brooklyn
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Empirical Cilantro
- 1 oz Chinola Mango
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- 2 dashes Scrappy’s Fire Tincture
- Tajin, for garnish (optional)
Method:
If using salt garnish, rim a chilled coupe on one side with loose Taijin and set aside. Add all ingredients, except Taijin, to a shaker filled with ice. Shake briskly, then strain into the chilled coupe.
Good Gordo
Available at Bar Snack
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Empirical Cilantro
- 1 oz agave wine
- 1/4 oz apricot liqueur
- 1/2 oz Rancho Gordo agave syrup* (see recipe below)
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- Loose salt, for garnish (optional)
- Lime wheel, for garnish
Method:
If using a salt rim, rim a chilled rocks glass with loose salt and set aside.
Combine Cilantro, agave wine, liqueur, agave syrup and lime juice in a shaker filled with ice. Shake briskly, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a fresh lime wheel.
Rancho Gordo Agave syrup
Makes about 3 ounces
Ingredients:
- 2 3/4 oz (or 5 1/2 tablespoons) agave syrup
- 1/4 oz (or 1 1/2 teaspoons) Rancho Gordo hot sauce
Method:
Combine syrup and hot sauce in a container. Keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.