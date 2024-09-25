 Skip to main content
The best martini glasses: Level up your home bar

Even if you don't like martinis, it's fun to pretend to be James Bond every once in a while

Martini glasses
No home bar is complete without a set of martini glasses. Even if you’re not a martini drinker, these bold glasses will proudly and dramatically show off any number of your favorite cocktails. And let’s face it, there’s just something really sexy about a martini glass, dripping from the chilled beverage inside, held by a mysterious stranger. Even if you put nothing but orange juice in these glasses, they’re still fun to have around. So what makes a good martini glass, and which set is right for you? These are our top picks.

Martini glass factors to consider

Martini
Size

The standard martini glass holds between six and eight ounces, but some can hold up to twelve. The size of the glass in which your cocktail is served will likely vary according to where you’re enjoying your beverage.

At a particularly swanky cocktail bar, for example, you may be served your martini or cocktail in a coupe or a Nick and Nora glass – popular, smaller styles that hold only about three ounces. At a steakhouse or more casual bar, however, you may receive your cosmo or martini in a larger, more angular glass that holds more.

Generally known for their cone shape and straight lines, martini glasses are ideal for sipping drinks with little or few mixers as the angular shape of the bowl helps to prevent ice from diluting the drink.

Unlike other glasses, martini glasses are usually filled right to the rim, making an elegant, spill-less first sip a masterful art.

Material

Unlike other cocktail glasses that may experiment with different materials like plastic or certain metals, martini glasses are usually made from crystal or glass. More elegant and pricier crystal can be made very thin, making the crystal’s contents more prominent and easier to discern. Crystal creates an elevated drinking experience to be sure, but more affordable glass is the material most often used for martini glasses.

Design

Of course, we all know the traditional martini shape for its cone-like bowl shape and long, slender stem. This v-shaped glass is the most traditional, to be sure, but is it the best option for your collection? Traditional-shaped martini glasses can be tricky to store without a lot of cabinet space. Of course, if your party is a particularly wild one, the top-heavy design of these glasses can be easier to spill or knock over. With that said, we would never advise against such a classic, traditional kitchen staple. But there are other martini glass designs to consider.

More often associated with Champagne, coups also happen to be beautiful choices for cocktails. While they hold a smaller amount of liquid, they don’t slosh as easily as traditional-shaped martini glasses and look very chic.

Nick and Nora glasses refer to a martini glass design that became popularized in the 80’s. With a smaller, egg-shaped bowl that holds six ounces or less, these demure little glasses are making a big comeback and are perfect for martinis and other spirit-centric adult beverages.

Our top picks

Our top picks for the best martini glasses include a wide range of styles, each perfect for serving all of your favorite martinis and cocktails. Depending on the formality, frequency, and style of your martini soirees, we suggest investing in a few different sets so that you’re always prepared for whatever the cocktail shaker may bring.

Schott Zwiesel Tour Bronze Martini Glass

Schott Zwiesel Tour 11-Oz. Bronze Martini Glass
Crate & Barrel

This bronzy beauty is stunning in its unique shape and warm hue. Made of break, chip, and scratch-resistant Tritan glass, this tinted yet transparent coup-shaped martini glass will stun at your next cocktail party.

Kira Hand Etched Martini Glass

Kira Hand Etched Martini Glass
CB2

We are madly in love with this Fitzgerald-esque classic martini glass from CB2. Its classic martini shape has a gorgeously delicate, hand-etched detail, making this handblown glass truly spectacular.

West Elm fluted martini glass sets

West Elm martini glasses
West Elm

This chic glass from designer Aaron Probyn is somehow both perfectly timeless and modernly sleek. Made from soda lime glass with a fluted design, this glass is perfect for showing off your most sophisticated cocktails.

Mikasa Party stemless martini glasses

Mikasa martini glasses
Amazon

These fun glasses come from classic glassware designer Mikasa and pop with their festive, unique designs. Sleek and streamlined with contemporary curves, these stylish martini glasses are perfect for enjoying your cosmos in style.

World Market Gold Rim Ribbed Martini Glass

Martini glass
World Market

With a metallic-gold rim for a touch of luxe, this World Market martini glass is embellished with a subtle ribbed texture for added sophistication. A vintage-inspired classic, this martini glass adds a hint of new charm to the traditional martini glass shape.

Vintage Etched Nick & Nora Glasses

Nick and Nora martini glass
Williams Sonoma

Gorgeously embellished with a hand-cut floral motif, these beauties will add a luxurious touch to your cocktail table. These glasses look beautiful holding just about anything from a dirty martini to an after-dinner cordial.

Viski Reserve Julien Coupe Martini Glasses

Coupe glassware
Amazon

Made in Europe, these coupe glasses have a sleek silhouette that drips with sophistication. The angled bowl gives these cocktail glasses a modern look, perfect for martinis or your favorite bottle of bubbles.

Schott Zwiesel Pure Crystal Short Stem Martini Glasses

West elm martini glass
West Elm

This adorable set of short-stemmed glasses from Schott Zwiesel gives a fun, casual twist to a traditional-shaped glass by trimming the stem. This contemporary glass is both dramatic and fun and perfect for anything you want to pour.

