Exclusively in Chicago, Seattle, and NYC

Starbucks’ Reserve roasteries are known for their immersive coffee experiences and specialized menus. If you’re lucky enough to live near a Reserve roastery or visit NYC, Chicago, or Seattle, don’t miss the chance to enter a world of delicious seasonal flavors. Starbucks’ Reserve locations just announced their new holiday menu, with indulgent coffee concoctions such as the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. Specialty beverages like this join the menu featuring beloved classics like the Peppermint Mocha drinks.

Visitors can also try the new Eggnog Espresso Martini for something a bit stronger than a traditional latte. This fun seasonal latte is made with Zacapa 23 Aged Rum, cream, vanilla syrup, Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters, eggnog, and is topped with cold foam and a dusting of nutmeg.

Of course, Starbucks’ Reserve holiday menu would not be complete without snacks to pair with these beverages, such as the Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie. Before you visit, check out the full holiday menus at Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations here. These specialty drinks and bites are available exclusively at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, Seattle, and New York City.

Non-coffee drinkers can also get excited about visiting Starbucks Reserve destinations too! The Fog Nog Tea Latte features London Fog tea — perfect for the holiday season. The Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake also returns on this year’s menu, alongside new treats such as the Pistachio Raspberry Tart. All Starbucks Reserve menu offerings can be enjoyed for take-out or while staying awhile in the vibrant coffee shop atmosphere decorated with dazzling holiday decor.