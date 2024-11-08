 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Discover new holiday flavors at Starbucks’ Reserve locations

Exclusively in Chicago, Seattle, and NYC

By
Starbucks Reserve
Starbucks / Starbucks

Starbucks’ Reserve roasteries are known for their immersive coffee experiences and specialized menus. If you’re lucky enough to live near a Reserve roastery or visit NYC, Chicago, or Seattle, don’t miss the chance to enter a world of delicious seasonal flavors. Starbucks’ Reserve locations just announced their new holiday menu, with indulgent coffee concoctions such as the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. Specialty beverages like this join the menu featuring beloved classics like the Peppermint Mocha drinks.

Visitors can also try the new Eggnog Espresso Martini for something a bit stronger than a traditional latte. This fun seasonal latte is made with Zacapa 23 Aged Rum, cream, vanilla syrup, Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters, eggnog, and is topped with cold foam and a dusting of nutmeg.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Starbucks’ Reserve holiday menu would not be complete without snacks to pair with these beverages, such as the Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie. Before you visit, check out the full holiday menus at Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations here. These specialty drinks and bites are available exclusively at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, Seattle, and New York City.

Related

Non-coffee drinkers can also get excited about visiting Starbucks Reserve destinations too! The Fog Nog Tea Latte features London Fog tea — perfect for the holiday season. The Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake also returns on this year’s menu, alongside new treats such as the Pistachio Raspberry Tart. All Starbucks Reserve menu offerings can be enjoyed for take-out or while staying awhile in the vibrant coffee shop atmosphere decorated with dazzling holiday decor.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Discover the secrets of Champagne: What you’ve always wanted to know
An education in Champagne
Glasses of champagne on a tray

 

Champagne is special. The iconic sparkling wine is mimicked all over the map but rarely made quite as well as in its native northeast France. The production method is precise and slow but yields impressive results — festive wines worth busting out the saber for.

Read more
Discover Rome’s best-kept secret with the Negroni Formidabile
A shot of Roman amaro adds an anise kick to the classic cocktail
Amaro Formidabile

On a recent trip to Rome, I discovered something wonderful. Not the stunning architecture or the beautiful art, or the incredible history of the Roman Forum -- though those are pretty great too -- but a new to me amaro called Amaro Formidabile. The amaro is handmade in Rome, using a long list of botanicals including cinchona, wormwood, gentian, kola nut, star anise, and more, and it has all the fruity sweetness of something like Montenegro, but with a solid bitter backbone more reminiscent of Fernet.

What I like best about it though is the strong punch of anise that rushes to the front, making it almost reminiscent of Ouzo, but without the harshness and with more fruity, floral flavors supporting in the background. The Romans love to drink this amaro simply: just chilled, or perhaps over ice, but sipped alone after a meal as a tasty digestif. It's a great way to see off a delicious, indulgent Roman meal of artichokes with pecorino romano, stuffed courgette flowers or fiori di zucca, then a big hearty bowl of cacio e pepe.

Read more
Can you microwave coffee? What you should know about proper reheating
Don't dump cold coffee just yet
Man drinking a cup of coffee

Imagine this: You've managed to make it out of bed, head downstairs, and patiently await a freshly brewed cup of coffee as you turn on your coffee maker. You take the first deliciously warm sip and place your mug down. Soon, your attention is quickly on the next thing on your to-do list, whether getting ready for work or unloading the dishwasher. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and you realize your warm cup of coffee is still sitting there, mostly full and cold. This common occurrence may leave you wondering: "Can you microwave coffee?"
Can you microwave coffee?

Instead of wasting a cup of cold coffee, you can reheat your room-temperature coffee in the microwave. However, if you've ever done this, you may notice that the coffee tastes different once reheated. Microwaving your coffee causes it to become more bitter, thanks to the natural acids within coffee. Chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and quinic acid are all present when you initially brew your coffee. Yet, these compounds are released even more when you reheat your cup. In turn, you may be left with more bitter coffee than the original cup. If you can get past the slight changes in taste, your coffee is still safe to consume even after reheating.
How to reheat coffee in the microwave

Read more