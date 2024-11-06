Time to get in the holiday spirit

Rolling out nationwide tomorrow, November 7th, Starbucks fans can expect new beverage options on the menu. The fan-favorite (for 22 years) and classic Peppermint Mocha are returning this year. Available hot, iced, or blended, this winter classic coffee features Starbucks Signature Espresso, combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup. Topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls, this holiday staple is ideal for fueling those cold mornings or long holiday shopping runs. In addition to the traditional Peppermint Mocha, fans can also order the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha for a slightly sweeter beverage.
Other returning favorites on Starbucks’ 2024 holiday menu include:
- Caramel Brulee Latte: Caramel sauce mixed with espresso and hot milk (also available iced)
- Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte: This latte combines sugar coffee syrup with a shot of espresso and almond milk and is topped with red and green sprinkles. It can be enjoyed iced or hot.
- Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai: A non-dairy drink made from warming spices, gingerbread syrup, and cold foam.
- Chestnut Praline Latte: Features notes of chestnut combined with sweet praline
To keep things interesting, Starbucks’ 2024 holiday beverage menu also features two new beverages — one for coffee drinkers and one for non-coffee drinkers:
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew: Classic cold brew coffee with a pecan flavor, topped with sweet cold foam and a sprinkle of chopped pecans.
- Cran-Merry Orange Refresher: Featuring classic holiday flavors of orange and cranberry, this refresher can be mixed with lemonade, coconut milk, or water.
In addition to the standard 2024 holiday drink menu, Starbucks’ customizable menu also allows you to add holiday cold foams to any order. Holiday cold foam flavors include peppermint chocolate cream, sugar cookie cream, chestnut praline cream, gingerbread cream, caramel brulee cream, and salted pecan cream.