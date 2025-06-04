Watch Starbucks’ first Global Barista Championship live on YouTube

For the first time, Starbucks will host the inaugural Global Barista Championship next week. Taking place in Las Vegas from June 9 to June 11, this three-day coffee competition will feature 12 baristas from around the world. Baristas from around the globe, from China to Latin America, will compete for the global title in the culmination of worldwide competitions spanning over a year, where more than 84,000 baristas competed. According to Starbucks, the event will focus on three pillars: connection, craft, and coffee storytelling.

The event will feature three days of all things coffee, where baristas will have the opportunity to showcase their passion in both knowledge-based and skill-based competitions. The Starbucks Global Barista Championship is also taking place concurrently with the Starbucks Leadership Conference, allowing more than 14,000 employees to witness the events unfold. For coffee lovers at home interested in watching the competition, Starbucks will live-stream the event on its YouTube channel.

The setup of the Global Barista Championship will begin with several competitions, including blind coffee tastings and the opportunity for baristas to craft one-of-a-kind latte art. Baristas will also have the chance to showcase their creativity through a signature beverage competition. These semi-final events will take place on June 9 and June 10, leaving June 11 open for the finalists who advance to the final round. At the end of the June 11 finals, the winner will be crowned. Judges who will crown the winner are comprised of various Starbucks leaders, the Starbucks Coffee Master, and employees committed to development and coffee quality, to ensure fairness.