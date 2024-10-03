 Skip to main content
Try Starbucks’ newest coffee blend, Starbucks Milano Duetto

There's two new roasts to sip on

Starbucks coffee lovers now have another option to try at stores this month, in celebration of International Coffee Day which fell on the first of the month. Starbucks’ newest Starbucks Milano Duetto is one coffee blend, expressed through two, bold contrasting roasts: the Starbucks Milano Sole and Starbucks Milano Luna. These two new roasts are now available at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and around the world, available for enjoyment throughout October. Here’s what to know about the two new roasts:

  • Starbucks Milano Sole: This light roast coffee was crafted in honor of the vibrant Milanese coffee culture. The Milano Sole roasts feature low-to-medium acidity levels, and medium body, and also boast notes of creamy vanilla custard, nutmeg, and sweet pomegranate.
  • Starbucks Milano Luna: If you prefer a dark roast coffee, this blend adds to the heritage of Starbucks’ roasting. This medium-to-full body roast displays bold notes of dark chocolate truffle and roasted black walnut.

Starbucks‘ new release of Starbucks Milano Duetto roasts is inspired by diversity, tradition, and innovation. Executive Vice President Global Coffee and Sustainability Michelle Burns notes that these two new roasts were inspired by Milan’s rich coffee culture. With Starbucks’ 50+ years of coffee history, this limited-release, special edition coffee offers something new for coffee lovers to explore. If you want to try either of these new roasts, head to any Starbucks location and order them as freshly brewed coffee or a cup of pour over coffee. If you fall in love — be sure to check out the bags of whole-bean coffee that you can purchase for home brewing too.

