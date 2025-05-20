Starbucks around the world: Discover the most Instagram-worthy views

On a surface level, coffee lovers visit Starbucks locations across the world to grab a delicious cup of joe while on the go. Yet, the Starbucks experience goes so much deeper than a place to grab something to fuel a caffeine addiction. Whether it’s sharing a moment, catching up with friends while sipping a latte, or treating yourself to a specialty espresso drink after a long, hard day, a Starbucks run holds a more profound significance in the lives of many coffee drinkers.

If you’re both a coffee lover and an avid traveler, like I am, every visit to a new Starbucks location serves as a new adventure. I recently visited the Starbucks located in the Al Seef area of Old Dubai, and it was a unique experience. Sitting on the patio and watching a mixture of locals and tourists pass by through the streets of Old Dubai made me realize the value of a cup of coffee (beyond its incredible taste). The beauty of coffee is that it connects us even on opposite ends of the world.

On your next summer travel adventure, don’t miss your chance to stop at these unique Starbucks around the world with the most Instagram-worthy views. Visit for the views, not just for the coffee (and don’t forget to pick up your “Been there collection” Starbucks espresso mug or cup – one of my favorite things to do when visiting a new Starbucks location).

Japan

Japan is home to many Starbucks locations that offer incredible views. Starbucks says coffee lovers and summer travelers heading to Japan can “Escape the hustle and bustle of Kyoto with a cup of coffee on a waterfront patio along the banks of the Kamo River. This Starbucks location is famous not just for its incredible views, but also for its unique Japanese design principles that were used in its construction.

If you’re visiting Tokyo, don’t miss the chance to stop by the Wadakura Fountain Park location, crafted from repurposed materials that celebrate circularity. The park features artwork created using recycled canvas and fishing nets, as well as floor tiles made from coffee grounds. This unique Starbucks location also offers excellent views of the Outer Gardens of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace.

Middle East and Europe

Turn your coffee break into a dreamy retreat from Starbucks in Istanbul, Turkey, offering a stunning location to enjoy waterside views and the charm of passing boats. The views from this Starbucks will make you forget you’re even sitting on a Starbucks patio.

If you find yourself traveling to the UAE, check out the Starbucks Reserve Bluewaters Island location in Dubai — another excellent spot for Instagram-worthy photos. This store is the 1,000th Starbucks store in the Middle East and North Africa region, and it also offers stunning views, both inside and out. From here, you can catch a glimpse of visitors riding on the Ain Dubai wheel. Don’t forget to snap a picture of the colorful artwork that spans the entire wall of this Starbucks store.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most beautiful views from Starbucks locations around the world. From Tagatay, Philippines, to Kintamani, Indonesia, or even Bukhansan, Korea, there’s plenty to see and explore here for curious coffee travelers. Each of these stunning Starbucks stores offers a great view of misty mountains and calm waters. The Bukhansan, Korea, location, known as the nation’s primary hiking destination, is known for its stunning views of the Bukhansan Mountain peak in the city center of Seoul.

Visiting Thailand’s capital? Add a visit to the Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront store for great views of the city. Featuring Thailand’s specialty Muan Jan Blend coffee, you can experience a new coffee brew here while celebrating Thai culture. The views from inside the store are just as good as the exterior, decorated with Thai culture in mind, featuring crafted lanterns that pay homage to the city’s famous Loy Kratong festival. From the outside, check out the views of the Bangkok skyline (this location looks especially cool at night).

North America

Traveling to a new country and experiencing views from a new Starbucks is a must for every coffee lover and international traveler. However, let’s not overlook the beautiful views offered from many of the Starbucks locations throughout North America. From the snowy and serene mountaintop view in Baniff, Canada, to the views of the iconic Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City, Starbucks locations throughout North America should not be overlooked.