The ultimate guide to understanding different types of espresso

In the early 20th century, Italian businessman Luigi Bezzera first invented the espresso shot that we know today (and I’m sure glad he did). Since then, many coffee lovers and baristas have experimented with other types of espresso that extend beyond a traditional Italian shot. From a long espresso to a short shot, understanding the various types of espresso can make it easier to customize and perfect your next coffee shop order. Here’s everything you need to know about the different types of espresso you can order and how each variety is prepared.

I spoke with Giorgio “Gio” Milos, a master barista at Illycaffe and professor at Illy’s Università del Caffè, to learn how experts in the coffee world view the various types of espresso. “All variations of espresso are simply preparation methods for coffee,” he said. “Espresso is one of the most complicated methods and requires attention and understanding of the parameters.”

Regular shot of espresso

A traditional Italian espresso is made with a blend of different coffees to create a balanced flavor. Milos said that a standard shot of espresso (one ounce) is brewed with 7 to 7.5 grams of fine ground coffee extract under pressure for about 25 to 30 seconds. He describes this as “the heart of coffee.”

Doppio (double espresso)

“A double espresso and a doppio are the same thing,” said Milos. “Doppio means double in Italian. It is simply two espressos served in a single cup. Double the volume. Espresso machines have a filter to prepare a single or a double.”

Triple espresso

The triple espresso doesn’t have a fancy Italian name, as this is more of an Americanized order. A triple espresso is exactly the order you’d expect it to be: three shots of traditionally brewed espresso.

Ristretto

A ristretto, a short shot, means “restricted” in Italian. “A ristretto espresso follows the same rules and parameters as the traditional espresso, but the liquid volume is less,” Milos said. “This is achieved by grinding the coffee a bit finer. The extraction time (brew time) does not change. However, the finer grind creates more resistance to the water, resulting in a smaller volume in the cup. This results in a balanced coffee but more intense flavor than the traditional espresso.”

Lungo

A lungo is on the other side of the spectrum from the ristretto, often referred to as a “long shot” of espresso. “Again, the only parameter that changes is the grind,” said Milos. The lungo yields a lighter, still-balanced profile. It is an excellent option for those who find a traditional espresso too intense but enjoy a full flavor and body in a coffee. I don’t often see a lungo in coffee shops in the U.S., as this tends to be more of an Italian specialty.

Short macchiato

A short espresso macchiato is made from one shot of espresso, topped with steamed milk and foam, creating a distinctly layered beverage. This tiny beverage is less intense than a straight shot of espresso (thanks to the dollop of milk) but still has a strong espresso flavor. A macchiato or an espresso con panna (espresso with whipped cream) always seems to hit the spot for me.

Long macchiato

Another variety of espresso is the long espresso macchiato. This drink is essentially double the short macchiato, as it is made with two espresso shots instead of one. I’ve found that many U.S. coffee shops get confused when you order a short or long macchiato, so be prepared to explain your order request, depending on where you request it.

Espresso in drinks

The types of espresso shots mentioned above cover the basics of ordering plain espresso. However, these types of espresso shots can also be used in espresso drinks that mix espresso with water, such as an Americano or Iced Americano. Born and raised in Trieste, the coffee capital of Italy, Milos said that traditionally prepared espresso is his favorite. When asked why, he said that the simplistic nature of a proper espresso shot (no additives or modifications) gives him comfort and brings him “home”.

For me, I prefer an Americano over a plain shot of espresso. According to Milos, Americanos are the Italians’ answer to drip coffee. An Americano is prepared with a single shot of espresso to maintain good flavor and is diluted with 7 ounces of hot water. However, the ratio of water to coffee can be altered based on personal preference. The taste profile differs from coffee made with a drip coffee maker; it is a nice alternative for some. The flavor is lighter, but you retain some pleasant espresso characteristics. When making an Americano, Milos recommends adding the coffee to the water to maintain some of the crema from the espresso.