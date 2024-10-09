Add these destinations to your bucket list

Japan, known as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” is a mesmerizing island nation made up of over 6,800 islands. While many travelers envision bustling Tokyo or the peaceful temples of Kyoto, there is far more to explore within this legendary country. Japan features modern cities that showcase the latest technology, ancient shrines steeped in tradition, and gorgeous beaches with golden sands. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, discovering the best places to visit in Japan is key to making your trip unforgettable.

Tokyo

Tokyo is usually the first city that comes to mind when you think of Japan – and it’s easy to see why. This busy capital is a cool mix of modern and traditional, with tall skyscrapers and ancient temples coexisting side by side. Explore lively neighborhoods like Shibuya, Shinjuku, or the quirky Harajuku, and dive into Tokyo’s exciting nightlife. If you prefer something more relaxing, check out serene spots like the Meiji Shrine, the Tokyo National Museum, or the gorgeous Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden for a peaceful escape from the buzz of the city.

Kanazawa

If you’re into Japanese gardens or love historic architecture, Kanazawa should definitely be on your list. Located on Japan’s western coast, this city is home to some of the best-preserved Edo-period architecture. Make sure you check out Kanazawa Castle, the elegant Seisonkaku Villa, and the Myoryuji Temple (also called the Ninja Temple). Stroll through Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan’s most famous gardens, or explore the old samurai and geisha districts. Plus, it’s easy to reach – just a 2.5-hour ride from Tokyo or Osaka on the Hokuriku Shinkansen.

Kyoto

Kyoto is a great city to visit if you’re interested in Japan’s history and traditions. It’s packed with over 2,000 temples, green gardens, and charming tea houses. Make sure you check out the famous orange torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha or the stunning golden pavilion of Kinkaku-ji. Another must-see is Kiyomizu-dera, a temple with incredible views over the entire city. Kyoto is also famous for kaiseki dining, a multi-course meal that’s a true art form, offering a taste of seasonal ingredients and elegant Japanese hospitality.

Sapporo

Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, is a top spot for winter lovers and one of the best places to visit in Japan. Known for hosting the 1972 Winter Olympics, it offers fantastic ski slopes and the famous Sapporo Snow Festival every February, where you can marvel at intricate snow sculptures. Sapporo is also a foodie haven known for its wonderful beer and ramen. Don’t miss a visit to the Sapporo Beer Museum or the city’s mouthwatering ramen shops along Ganso Sapporo Ramen Yokocho, better known as ‘Ramen Alley.’

Okinawa

Japan might not scream ‘tropical paradise,’ but Okinawa will change your mind. This island chain, made up of over 160 islands, is a top destination for snorkeling and diving, thanks to its coral reefs filled with vibrant marine life, manta rays, and even humpback whales or whale sharks in certain seasons. Explore Kabira Bay for stunning views, or relax on Aharen Beach’s white sands. Okinawa is also the birthplace of karate, adding to the area’s cultural charm.

Shikoku

For a quieter, off-the-beaten-path experience, head to Shikoku, Japan’s smallest main island. It’s famous for the Shikoku 88 Temple Pilgrimage, a 750-mile loop that spans 88 sacred temples, where Buddhist pilgrims have sought enlightenment for over 1,200 years. Alongside its spiritual side, Shikoku is home to exciting cultural and natural attractions. Awa Odori, one of Japan’s biggest traditional dance festivals, is held in Tokushima each year. You can also hop on a boat and witness the incredible Naruto Whirlpools, which are powerful tidal currents that swirl beneath the Naruto Strait.

Naoshima

Naoshima is an island town in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea and is a hidden gem for art lovers. Despite its small size, the art scene here is every bit as good as Japan’s major cities, featuring works by famous artists like James Turrell and Yayoi Kusama. You’ll find stunning installations and rotating exhibits at places like the Chichu Art Museum and the Benesse House Museum. The island’s gorgeous landscapes complement the art, as the architecture has been designed to blend in rather than to stand out. For a truly unique experience, stay at Benesse House, where you can sleep in the museum itself while enjoying a view of the sea.

Osaka

Osaka is a lively city famous for its nightlife and delicious street food. Head over to Dotonburi, often compared to Times Square, to join local students who pack into small bars and clubs to eat, dance, and socialize. If you’re interested in architecture, don’t miss the iconic Osaka Castle or Harukas 300, Japan’s tallest skyscraper with amazing views of the city. If you’re visiting at the end of March or early April, you’ll catch the cherry blossoms in full bloom.

Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country, is easily one of the best places to visit in Japan. As one of Japan’s three sacred mountains, it has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. Each year, more than 200,000 hikers attempt the summit hike. While often considered an “easy climb,” it’s essential to be physically prepared as this is no casual trek. With fabulous views and cultural significance, climbing Mount Fuji is a wonderful experience, but proper conditioning is a must before you go!