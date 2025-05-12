I’m loving this: Starbucks x FARM Rio drop nature-inspired drinkware collection

Since the initial collaboration of Starbucks x FARM Rio back in 2022, customers have been anxiously awaiting the debut of a new collab between Starbucks and Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand FARM Rio. Launching tomorrow, May 13th, customers can get their hands on a vibrant, limited-edition drinkware collection across Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. The five iconic FARM Rio prints are bold and lively, with roots in the nature and culture of Rio de Janeiro. Just looking at these new cups gets me excited for the summer. The collection will also be available in stores in Brazil and select stores throughout Latin America and the Caribbean starting on May 20, 2025.

The Starbucks FARM Rio collection includes colorful drinkware in five different prints designed to brighten your day with a burst of color and happiness. Mariana Flores Rios, Brand and product Marketing Lead for Latin America and the Caribbean at Starbucks, says the collection was crafted to celebrate Starbucks’s rich coffee culture while incorporating FARM Rio’s artistic flair, making each coffee experience more memorable. The design team wants us to get in the summer mindset, believing that summer isn’t just a season — it’s a state of mind. Inside the Starbucks FARM Rio collection, you’ll find the following bold prints: