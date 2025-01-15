What I learned about the caffeine in Starbucks’ Cortado after drinking it for a week

Table of Contents Table of Contents About the Starbucks Cortado How to order a Starbucks Cortado

The Cortado is the perfect “all-around” espresso drink with the ideal one-to-one balance of steamed milk and espresso. I’ve ordered this drink at coffee shops in the past, but Starbucks’ recent release of the Cortado has revived my love of this drink. I admit I’ve ordered it at least three times since its release at Starbucks on January 3rd. The first few times I ordered this drink, it hit the spot every time. Yet, the most recent time I ordered the drink, I discovered just how much caffeine this small, eight-ounce coffee pack contained. Here’s what I realized about the small but mighty Starbucks Cortado.

About the Starbucks Cortado

Per Starbucks’ definition of the drink, their version of the Cortado is made with three Ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso and steamed milk to give it a velvety texture and balanced flavor. The Cortado is served in an 8-ounce cup (Starbucks’ “short” cup). In my case, I first read this description on the menu after I started to experience some symptoms that made me question if I overdid my caffeine consumption.

As a regular coffee drinker with a solid tolerance, I don’t typically experience the effects of too much caffeine. However, the Cortado from Starbucks was strong enough to make me question whether my caffeine tolerance is as high as I think.

Starbucks’ description of the Cortado is that it is the ideal drink for a “pick-me-up,” which alludes to its hefty caffeine content. Each 8-ounce cup contains 230 milligrams of caffeine, which is pretty hefty for a cup that is only 8 ounces. Given that the drink is made with three Ristretto shots, a stronger version of a regular espresso shot, it’s easy to see where the caffeine content of this drink comes from. I imagine other coffee drinkers like me were so eager to order this drink that they didn’t give too much thought to its caffeine until after consuming it.

How to order a Starbucks Cortado

Don’t get me wrong; the Starbucks Cortado is a delicious drink and not an order I plan on removing from my go-to rotation of drinks at Starbucks. But now that I know how much caffeine lies in this tiny cup, it’s hard to forget. I’ll reserve this order when I struggle to get through the day or feel ultra-sluggish. When I want to enjoy the drink’s taste without consuming over 200 milligrams of caffeine, I’ll order this drink with a few simple modifications to reduce the caffeine content in the drink.

When ordering from the Starbucks app, the “espresso roast options” selection defaults to three shots of Blonde Espresso when ordered as standard. However, if you’re sensitive to the effects of caffeine or are ordering a Cortado as a nightcap, you can easily select 1/2, 1/3, or 2/3 decaf options.

Ordering the “1/2 decaf” option could be tricky, as it could be tricky to know precisely how much caffeine your drink will have, as the drink contains three shots of espresso. A 1/3 decaf Cortado will be made with one shot of decaf espresso and two Blonde shots and a 2/3 decaf Corado will be made with two shots of decaf espresso and one Blonde shot. I like that these options allow me to enjoy the taste of a Cortado with a bit less of a caffeine jolt. You can also order a 1/3 or 2/3 decaf Cortado inside Starbucks stores or through the drive-through.