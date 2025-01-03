Sip on a Cortado from Starbucks’ new winter 2025 menu

Out with the old and in with the new, as Starbucks says goodbye to their holiday menu. Starting today, coffee drinkers can explore the chain’s new Winter 2025 menu, featuring the hottest new drink of the year: the Cortado. Made with a 1:1 ratio of espresso and steamed milk, this small yet mighty new drink adds a new order to your espresso beverage rotation. Your Cortado order at Starbucks will consist of three ristretto shots of Blonde Espresso and steamed milk, which are served in a short, eight-ounce cup (available only in a hot cup). Smooth and velvety, this drink packs in a more concentrated flavor than other handcrafted espresso drinks — thanks to the Ristretto espresso shots.

In addition to the classic Cortado order, the 2025 menu debuts a fun twist on this drink: the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado. This Cortado is made with the same three Ristretto shots of Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, but also contains brown sugar syrup, cinnamon, and steamed oatmilk, instead of dairy milk. This option is a great order for those who want a dairy-free Cortado or one with an additional hint of sweetness. Many fans are especially excited about the release of the Cortado, as fans have patiently requested this drink in many markets for several months.

To pair with your Cortado, Starbucks’s winter 2025 menu also includes a few new food bites, such as the Spicy Falafel Pocket and the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. To celebrate love in the air, stores have also begun offering the Valentine’s Day Cake Pop ahead of the holiday. This cake pop contains vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in red-chocolaty icing, and decorated with a heart design full of love.