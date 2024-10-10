Yes, it's supposed to be purple

Today’s lattes come in endless varieties, from seasonal pumpkin spice lattes to non-dairy oat milk lattes. Even for those of you who think you’ve heard it all, the ube latte might be one that will leave you with questions. Inspired by a purple yam often used in Filipino cuisine, an ube latte not only looks pretty, but it also has a unique, mildly sweet flavor.

Although ube is quite easy to locate in the Philippines, you may have to head to a local Asian market to get your hands on this purple root veggie here in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know about the ube latte and why it’s one unique latte you need to try, and to make.

Recommended Videos

Making an ube latte

Before you can make an ube latte, start by ensuring you’ve got the right ingredients on hand. You’ll need ube extract, a flavoring made from the yam to be used in cooking and baking. Unlike the other ingredients required for an iced ube latte that you may already have in your kitchen, you’ll need to think ahead to ensure you buy ube extract before you start making your own ube latte. Be sure to protect your kitchen surfaces as you make an ube latte, as the bright purple coloring of ube extract or flavoring can sometimes cause stains.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of ube extract

1 cup ice (omit if making a warm ube latte)

2 shots of espresso or 1/2 cup of instant coffee

1 teaspoon of sugar (optional or sub a zero-calorie sweetener)

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other milk or non-dairy choice)

Method

Add ube extract to a glass and then fill the glass with ice cubes. (Skip the ice cubes if you’re making a warm latte.) Pour in chilled almond milk and stir well until it’s completely combined. Top with espresso or instant coffee and the add sugar/sweetener. Add the sugar/sweetener to the hot espresso before adding it to the glass with the ube extract. Serve and enjoy!

Notes about the ube latte recipe

Many ube latte recipes use ube extract; however, you can also make this creamy purple latte using ube jam or ube drops, if preferred. The ube latte is sometimes served with whipped cream on top. A few other things to consider when making an ube latte:

If you’re not a fan of coffee, ube lattes can also be enjoyed without the addition of espresso or instant coffee.

Use high-quality dark roast coffee beans for the richest ube latte.

What is an ube latte?

An ube is a purple root vegetable similar to a sweet potato, yet it’s bright purple in color instead of orange. This vegetable is often described as having a slightly nutty, vanilla taste. With this flavor combination in mind, it’s easy to understand why ube has become a popular ingredient in Filipino desserts and sweet beverages. Of course, ube is also used in coffee drinks like the ube latte.

Like a traditional coffee-based latte, the ingredients within an ube latte can vary. However, most often, it contains ube extract, some form of milk, condensed milk, and sometimes a shot of espresso. Ube lattes can be enjoyed hot or iced. Plus, there are lots of variations you can experiment with until you find the ube latte that you love the most.

The vibrant purple color of an ube latte is fun for any time of the day or any occasion or when you’re looking for something to impress guests. Interestingly, ube also offers many health benefits thanks to its high antioxidant content — another compelling reason to give this unique latte a chance. The caffeine content of an ube latte varies depending on how much (if at all) coffee is used. If you prefer to use decaf coffee, you can easily make a non-caffeinated variety of an ube latte.

Perfecting the ube latte recipe

Once you give the ube latte a shot, you’ll soon find yourself addicted to finding new ways to make this delicious beverage. Since the ube latte has become more popular, brands like TeaDrops have created the Ube Latte Kit to make it even easier to make an ube latte at home.

You can make ube lattes using any type of coffee; however, most pairings include Robusta coffee. Robusta coffee beans are known for their bitter, slightly nutty taste, which pairs well with the creamy texture of an ube latte. Making an ube latte with coconut milk is also a common trend, thanks to the subtly sweet taste of coconut.