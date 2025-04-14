 Skip to main content
Coffee with the least acidity: What to know about finding the gentlest brew

Have a sensitive stomach? How to find a low-acid coffee

Cup of coffee on a table
Jason Villanueva / Pexels

The acidity of your cup of coffee likely isn’t something you think about daily, yet it plays a vital role in how your coffee tastes. Coffee’s acidity contributes to the “bright side of coffee,” which helps balance the bitterness and contributes to the overall taste.

Differences in acidity are one factor that compares a sip of a cup of light roast coffee vs. dark roast coffee. If you’re searching for a low-acid coffee, this guide is for you. Here’s what you need to know about choosing the coffee with the least acidity — from bean origin to type of roast.

Understanding coffee acidity

Coffee beans close-up
RoyBuri / Unsplash

The acidity in every cup of coffee matters because it impacts the taste and how it affects your body. I spoke with expert Gina Corboda, a dedicated entrepreneur and coffee enthusiast deeply immersed in specialty coffee through her brand, Summit Grounds. Her passion for coffee was ignited by her Colombian roots and a family legacy of coffee cultivation, leading her to seek formal education. When asked about the importance of coffee acidity, she shared:

“Acidity is one of the core attributes of coffee flavor, often described as brightness that adds vibrancy and complexity to the cup. Yet, for some, the same acidity can cause stomach irritation or discomfort. This has led to a burgeoning market of low-acid coffee options. But not all “low-acid” claims are created equal — understanding what truly influences acidity can help consumers make informed choices.”

The acidity of your coffee also refers to “bright and tangy attributes, reminiscent of fruits, such as oranges, apples, or berries. Key organic acids in coffee beans, such as citric, malic, and acetic acids, contribute distinctly, such as citric acid, malic acid, and acetic acid.” Corboda shared that citric acid is abundant in Arabica coffee beans, contributing to a sharp, clean crispness similar to citrus fruits. Malic acid, on the other hand, adds sweet tartness, while acetic acid can enhance complexity with subtle vinegar-like notes.

Coffee with the least acidity

A cup of coffee beside spilled coffee beans
Parshotum / Shutterstock

Corboda said several factors are involved in finding coffee with the least acidity, such as the choice of bean origin, processing method, and type of coffee roast. Those searching for a low-acid coffee should opt for dark roast coffees and cold brew coffee for the least acidic coffee possible. Here’s why.

Bean origin

She shared that coffees from Brazil, Sumatra, and parts of Central America tend to have a lower acidity due to how they’re grown and the characteristics of the coffee bean. For instance, “Brazilian coffees are renowned for their nutty, chocolatey flavors and a smoother, more mellow acidity. This is mainly because these beans are grown at lower altitudes than their East African or Colombian counterparts, which thrive in high-altitude areas and are noted for their floral and fruity, higher-acid profiles.”

When shopping for coffee, purchase single-origin coffee from these low-altitude areas. Avoid coffee products that do not state the origin (or consist of a blend of coffee growing in varying altitude areas). Even though many brands may state “low-acid” as part of their marketing claims, research and look into bean origin and brand reputation before believing the claims you read.

Processing methods

The coffee bean’s processing method also impacts its acidity. “Naturally processed coffees, where the coffee cherries are dried in the sun with the bean still inside the fruit, tend to have lower acidity than washed coffees. The natural process allows for a richer, sweeter cup with subtle acidity, thanks to the prolonged contact between the bean and the fruit’s sugars during drying. On the roasting spectrum, darker roast coffee typically has less acidity than lighter roasts. The longer roasting process breaks down more acidic compounds, leading to a cup perceived as smoother and richer with more emphasis on bittersweet and smoky flavors,” Corboda said.

Brewing methods

Some coffee brewing methods can also contribute to the acidity of your coffee cup. Corboda recommends trying cold brew coffee, as the cold brewing process can reduce the acid level. “Cold brew coffee is not only trendy but also notably smoother and almost sweet, lacking the bright, sharp edges that hot brewing methods can highlight. This method involves steeping coffee grounds in cold water for an extended period, which extracts fewer acids, making it an excellent choice for those with a sensitive stomach or who prefer a milder taste,” she said.

As someone with a sensitive stomach, I try to opt for a cold brew when my stomach isn’t feeling right. Finding cold brew coffee while on the go was difficult years ago, but I’ve seen it’s an option everywhere (even in the places you wouldn’t expect to find it). I’ve moved away from ordering a regular iced coffee as often, as the lower acidity of a cold brew tends to be gentler on my stomach.

