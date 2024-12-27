 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why dark roast isn’t always the best: Understanding the different coffee roasts

Every coffee roast, explained

By
classifying coffee roasts pexels goumbik 296285 649c5e
Lukas / Pexels

Even after coffee beans are collected from the trees they grow on, they still have a long journey before they’re packaged and ready to consume. These beans are stable but not yet ready for coffee drinkers to enjoy. Coffee beans must go through a roasting process that completely transforms the flavor of your final cup of coffee.

“Coffee roasts” refers to the different methods of roasting coffee to develop its flavor. The coffee roasting process brings out the flavor and aroma of the beans, yielding coffee roasts that differ based on the time and heat at which beans are roasted. This is where the classic coffee roasts you know and love, such as dark roast coffee, come into play. Even beyond the classics, such as light or dark roast coffee, you may stumble upon other less-familiar coffee roast types that leave you questioning what makes them unique. Here’s your guide to classifying coffee roasts,

Recommended Videos

Light roast coffee

One coffee bean close-up
Lukas / Pexels

Also known as blonde roast coffee, light roast coffee is roasted at a lower temperature and for a shorter time than other coffee roasts. Visibly, light-roasted coffee beans have a lighter color than other coffee beans and do not have the oil found on other types of roasted beans.

Related

Generally, light roast coffee is lightly toasted at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, its flavor is quite acidic, with a light and fruity taste. Typically, coffee roasters will pull these beans out of the roaster at the first “popping” or crack noise, whereas other beans are roasted much longer than this.

Light roast variations

Cuban coffee
Sedanur Kunuk / Pexels

Some brands may refer to their “light roast” coffee as a light city roast, half city roast, or even New England roast. These all fall into the light roast category, cooked to about 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While these can vary a bit depending on the roastery, each coffee roast has a bright, delicate, fruity, and floral taste. If you like a mild and light cup of coffee, any of these coffee roasts will appeal to you.

The cinnamon roast is also part of the light roast coffee family. This is the lightest of the light roast coffee, barely at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cinnamon roast coffee is very acidic, producing a citrusy and sour flavor. You may not have heard of this roast, even if you’re an avid coffee connoisseur. This is because cinnamon roast is not very popular in retail environments, as it is acidic. Most coffee drinkers find traditional light roast coffee more enjoyable.

Medium coffee roasts

Cup of black coffee
Samer Dabou / Pexels

Medium-roasted coffees are perfectly balanced, not too dark yet also not too mild. They are medium-brown in color and have a slightly sheened texture. A medium roast is roasted at about 400 to 440 degrees Fahrenheit until just before the second crack (usually about 10 to 15 minutes). The longer roasting time compared to light roast coffee gives it a more balanced flavor, with chocolate, fruit, and brown sugar notes.

You’ll likely find other variations and names for medium roast coffee when shopping, such as American roast or breakfast roast. However, breakfast roast, as some roasteries use it, can mean light roast or a mix of light and medium roasts. American roast is usually roasted at 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

Medium-dark coffee roasts

cup of long black coffee
M. Rinandar Tasya / Shutterstock

When you want something slightly bolder than medium roast coffee, yet not quite dark roast coffee, there are medium-dark roasts. Medium-roast coffees fall somewhere between the two roasts and have a fuller body and lower acidity compared to light and medium-roast coffees. The beans appear slightly darker than medium roast coffee bean, with a dark brown color and a slightly oil sheen on the beans.

Medium-dark coffee, known as city roast, is roasted at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Some coffee lovers classify it as a medium roast, but others classify it as a medium-dark roast. Alternatively, a full city roast coffee is roasted at 435 to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. Full city coffee stops just before the second crack but has a darker color and more oil than traditional city roast coffee.

Dark roast coffee

dark roast coffee
Jaspert Anrijs / Pexels

Dark roasts are roasted at much higher temperatures and for longer than light and medium roasts. The long roasting time turns the beans a very dark brown or almost black color and leaves them with a shiny, oily surface. Dark roast coffees have a very bold, rich, and smoky flavor with notes of warm spices and dark chocolate. Due to their rich flavor, dark roast coffees are most commonly used to make espresso drinks.

Dark roast coffee beans are roasted at 430 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The long roasting process causes coffee beans to lose moisture and absorb heat, leaving them with their dark color. Other names for dark roast coffees include high roast, continental roast, espresso roast, Italian roast, french roast, or Viennese roast. Each of these dark roasts may be roasted at slightly different times or at varying temperatures, but all will have a robust flavor.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Tired of energy crashes? Here’s a Beanless coffee worth trying
Coffee flavor without the beans
Minus Beanless Coffee

Energy crashes are almost a universal experience for coffee drinkers, especially those with multiple cups throughout the day. To solve this frustrating problem, better-for-you-brand Minus Coffee has crafted the Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte, an instant, beanless coffee with no caffeine crashes. This innovative latte features 50 mg of caffeine, about half the caffeine in a standard cup of coffee. Each cup contains 6 grams of plant-based protein and L-theanine, an amino acid that helps reduce stress and anxiety.

This unique beanless coffee uses upcycled ingredients like date seeds, grape seeds, and other plant-based ingredients to create beanless coffee with the same taste as coffee without the negative impacts on well-being and the
environment. Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee has recently commented, "Minus Coffee reflects my new approach to life: being intentional, contributing to a healthier planet, prioritizing well-being, and making space for what truly matters. Because it’s not just about what’s in your cup; it’s about how you feel after you drink it.” This product aims to help coffee drinkers seek healthier alternatives to maintain more regular hormone levels.

Read more
Market trends show chicory coffee is gaining traction amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers
A coffee variety with health benefits
Chicory coffee and beignets

New reports suggest more health-conscious coffee drinkers are switching to chicory coffee, a drink made from the roasted and ground roots of the chicory plant. Ths new report by Grand View Research estimates that the global chicory coffee market will reach USD 336.51 million by 2030 and is projected to grow 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Despite the name chicory coffee, this drink does not actually contain coffee beans. As such, it offers a naturally caffeine-free alternative to coffee that has a similar taste. Chicory coffee can be enjoyed on it's own or used as an additive to coffee to add a smooth, earthy underton and create a more robust flavor profile. Researchers suggest the market's expected growth is due to a rising health consciousness among consumers.

Read more
Matcha vs. coffee: Which hot beverage is healthier for you?
Which is the better hot beverage?
Person pouring coffee drink into a white ceramic mug

From starting your morning to ending your day, many of us look forward to sipping on our favorite cup of hot tea or coffee daily. For me, heading downstairs to brew a delicious cup of coffee is a morning ritual I look forward to. Die-hard coffee drinkers like myself swear by a warm cup of joe, yet die-hard tea drinkers believe it's the superior hot beverage. So, how do we end the matcha vs. coffee debate once and for all?

Both matcha and coffee offer health benefits (and lots of enjoyment), making it tricky to find your drink of choice. If health is your motivating factor for selecting a hot beverage, here's what to know about choosing between matcha vs. coffee and determining which drink is the healthier choice for you.
What is matcha?

Read more