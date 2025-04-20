How to make whipped coffee in just 5 minutes

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to make whipped coffee Why you need instant coffee to make whipped coffee Why isn’t my whipped coffee getting fluffy? Variations of whipped coffee

As an avid coffee drinker, I think whipped coffee is incredible; it even has a unique look.

Whipped coffee almost resembles coffee that has been topped with whipped peanut butter, yet no peanut butter is used in this unique beverage. Instead, this distinctive coffee drink is made with instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and cold milk (or, if you’re like me on a low-sugar, low-carb diet, you can swap granulated sugar for a zero-calorie sweetener like monk fruit). You may have heard this drink referred to as a Dalgona coffee, which comes from a Korean sugar candy with a “whipped” appearance.

A whipped coffee is one of those beverages that seem fancy and, frankly, a little too complicated. However, you can prepare a whipped coffee in just a few minutes. Making a sophisticated (and delicious) cup of whipped coffee at home is easy enough for baristas of any skill level. Here’s how to make whipped coffee in five minutes.

How to make whipped coffee

Ingredients

2 tbsp. instant coffee

tbsp. 2 tbsp. granulated sugar (can use more or less depending on desired sweetness)

tbsp. 2 tbsp. boiling water

tbsp. 1 cup milk of choice

Optional: a pinch of cinnamon

Optional: ice cubes for an iced whipped coffee

Method

Add instant coffee, granulated sugar, and boiling water to a bowl. Use a hand or stand mixer to whip up the mixture at medium to high speed. Mix for about two minutes or until thoroughly mixed, ensuring no remaining ingredients are left on the side of the bowl. Add the coffee to a glass with the milk of choice. Add a few ice cubes to the glass if making whipped coffee as an iced version. Spoon coffee on top of the milk. Stir well and mix coffee into the milk using a spoon or straw. (You can also leave the coffee and milk separated and unmixed if preferred)

Note: If you don’t have a hand or stand mixer, use a whisk or a hand frother for this step. Whipping by hand may take a bit longer, but you can still achieve the same fluffy texture.

Why you need instant coffee to make whipped coffee

As you learn how to make whipped coffee, you’ll notice that every recipe uses instant coffee instead of regular ground coffee. Although these two types of coffee may look similar, instant coffee is pre-brewed and pre-dried and is designed to dissolve quickly in water. These qualities make instant coffee the perfect option for whipped coffee, as the readily dissolvable particles help create the thick “whipped” texture atop a whipped coffee. Instant coffee also readily dissolves in water because its small, uniform particle size differs from ground coffee. Some instant coffees also have stabilizing ingredients added to help enhance the mixing process.

Many wonder if they can substitute ground coffee for instant coffee when making whipped coffee. I wouldn’t recommend this, as instant coffee is a must to create the whipped, fluffy texture that makes this drink unique. Bagged ground coffee is generally too coarse for the recipe.

Why isn’t my whipped coffee getting fluffy?

Learning how to make whipped coffee is pretty straightforward. However, with several factors at play, it’s possible your coffee may not whip as desired. You must ensure you whip for enough time when whipping instant coffee, sugar, and boiling water. Make sure the mixture until stiff peaks are formed.

If your coffee doesn’t seem to whip as much as you’d like, there’s a good chance you’re not whipping for long enough. (Using a hand or stand mixer tends to accelerate the process, as whipping by hand can take a while).

The ingredient ratio (a 1:1:1 ratio) is also vital for whipped coffee recipes. Using too much one ingredient could impact your coffee’s ability to whip correctly. Unlike some recipes where you can just “wing it,” try following your whipped coffee recipe for perfection. Once you get the hang of it, you might find yourself making whipped coffee on a weekly basis.

Variations of whipped coffee

My favorite part of whipped coffee (or any coffee recipe) is finding variations that suit my coffee preferences and dietary needs.

Switching the milk

This recipe for how to make whipped coffee allows for 1 cup of any milk of choice, giving you the flexibility to create a non-dairy or plant-based version of whipped coffee. Whole milk is usually used as it produces the best “fluffy” foam due to its fat content. 2% or skim milk can be used too.

Almond, soy, and coconut milk are great options for plant-based milk substitutes. The subtle coconut flavor of coconut milk is delicious and creates a texture similar to that of whole milk.

Swapping out sugar

When I make whipped coffee, I follow RuledMe’s interpretation of the recipe that uses a low-glycemic index sweetener called allulose. The people at RuledMe said that the traditional recipe calls for powdered sugar, but since that is not keto-friendly, they made the switch. This easy variation also uses unsweetened almond milk and heavy cream for creaminess instead of whole milk, which contains more sugar. This recipe is so good and guilt-free you won’t even notice it’s not sugar.