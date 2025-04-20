 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make whipped coffee in just 5 minutes

Make coffee with a thick, fluffy foam on top

By
how to make whipped coffee pexels martin munkacsi 30043555 8548113
Martin Munkacsi / Pexels

As an avid coffee drinker, I think whipped coffee is incredible; it even has a unique look.

Whipped coffee almost resembles coffee that has been topped with whipped peanut butter, yet no peanut butter is used in this unique beverage. Instead, this distinctive coffee drink is made with instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and cold milk (or, if you’re like me on a low-sugar, low-carb diet, you can swap granulated sugar for a zero-calorie sweetener like monk fruit). You may have heard this drink referred to as a Dalgona coffee, which comes from a Korean sugar candy with a “whipped” appearance.

Recommended Videos

A whipped coffee is one of those beverages that seem fancy and, frankly, a little too complicated. However, you can prepare a whipped coffee in just a few minutes. Making a sophisticated (and delicious) cup of whipped coffee at home is easy enough for baristas of any skill level. Here’s how to make whipped coffee in five minutes.

Related

How to make whipped coffee

whipped coffee
Daniel Trylski / Pexels

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. instant coffee
  • 2 tbsp. granulated sugar (can use more or less depending on desired sweetness)
  • 2 tbsp. boiling water
  • 1 cup milk of choice
  • Optional: a pinch of cinnamon
  • Optional: ice cubes for an iced whipped coffee

Method

  1. Add instant coffee, granulated sugar, and boiling water to a bowl.
  2. Use a hand or stand mixer to whip up the mixture at medium to high speed. Mix for about two minutes or until thoroughly mixed, ensuring no remaining ingredients are left on the side of the bowl.
  3. Add the coffee to a glass with the milk of choice.
  4. Add a few ice cubes to the glass if making whipped coffee as an iced version.
  5. Spoon coffee on top of the milk. Stir well and mix coffee into the milk using a spoon or straw. (You can also leave the coffee and milk separated and unmixed if preferred)

Note: If you don’t have a hand or stand mixer, use a whisk or a hand frother for this step. Whipping by hand may take a bit longer, but you can still achieve the same fluffy texture.

Why you need instant coffee to make whipped coffee

instant coffee powder
kalhh / Pixabay

As you learn how to make whipped coffee, you’ll notice that every recipe uses instant coffee instead of regular ground coffee. Although these two types of coffee may look similar, instant coffee is pre-brewed and pre-dried and is designed to dissolve quickly in water. These qualities make instant coffee the perfect option for whipped coffee, as the readily dissolvable particles help create the thick “whipped” texture atop a whipped coffee. Instant coffee also readily dissolves in water because its small, uniform particle size differs from ground coffee. Some instant coffees also have stabilizing ingredients added to help enhance the mixing process.

Many wonder if they can substitute ground coffee for instant coffee when making whipped coffee. I wouldn’t recommend this, as instant coffee is a must to create the whipped, fluffy texture that makes this drink unique. Bagged ground coffee is generally too coarse for the recipe.

Why isn’t my whipped coffee getting fluffy?

whipped coffee
FotosDo / Shutterstock

Learning how to make whipped coffee is pretty straightforward. However, with several factors at play, it’s possible your coffee may not whip as desired. You must ensure you whip for enough time when whipping instant coffee, sugar, and boiling water. Make sure the mixture until stiff peaks are formed.

If your coffee doesn’t seem to whip as much as you’d like, there’s a good chance you’re not whipping for long enough. (Using a hand or stand mixer tends to accelerate the process, as whipping by hand can take a while).

The ingredient ratio (a 1:1:1 ratio) is also vital for whipped coffee recipes. Using too much one ingredient could impact your coffee’s ability to whip correctly. Unlike some recipes where you can just “wing it,” try following your whipped coffee recipe for perfection. Once you get the hang of it, you might find yourself making whipped coffee on a weekly basis.

Variations of whipped coffee

whipped coffee
solod_sha / Pexels

My favorite part of whipped coffee (or any coffee recipe) is finding variations that suit my coffee preferences and dietary needs.

Switching the milk

This recipe for how to make whipped coffee allows for 1 cup of any milk of choice, giving you the flexibility to create a non-dairy or plant-based version of whipped coffee. Whole milk is usually used as it produces the best “fluffy” foam due to its fat content. 2% or skim milk can be used too.

Almond, soy, and coconut milk are great options for plant-based milk substitutes. The subtle coconut flavor of coconut milk is delicious and creates a texture similar to that of whole milk.

Swapping out sugar

When I make whipped coffee, I follow RuledMe’s interpretation of the recipe that uses a low-glycemic index sweetener called allulose. The people at RuledMe said that the traditional recipe calls for powdered sugar, but since that is not keto-friendly, they made the switch. This easy variation also uses unsweetened almond milk and heavy cream for creaminess instead of whole milk, which contains more sugar. This recipe is so good and guilt-free you won’t even notice it’s not sugar.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Bourbon just might be the perfect whiskey for Earth Day
Brother's Bond makes the perfect bourbon for Earth Day
Brother's Bond

If you're somehow unfamiliar with Brother's Bond Bourbon, it's an award-winning whiskey brand founded by actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (of 'The Vampire Diaries' fame). But it's not your average celebrity brand. Founded in 2021, the duo set out to craft high-quality whiskeys using sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. Not surprisingly, Brother's Bond Bourbon might have the perfect whiskey for Earth Day.
Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon

It's aptly called Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon. If you're planning to enjoy a glass of whiskey on Earth Day (April 22), there's no better choice. This small-batch, award-winning whiskey is a blend of three-year-old bourbon and six-year-old wheated bourbon, along with custom toast and char methods.

Read more
French press cold brew: The step-by-step guide for beginners
Using your French press to customize your cold brew coffee at home
French press

A French press coffee maker is great for brewing a full-bodied, hot cup of coffee. But did you know you could also make French press cold brew? I recently learned how to do so, and it's a game changer. If you love cold brew and have a French press coffee maker, you already have what you need to make smooth, bold cold brew coffee at home. Here's everything you need to know about using your French press coffee maker to make cold brew.
Can you use a French press to make cold brew?

I love finding a new purpose for household items we thought only had one purpose. The design of a French press is perfect for steeping cold brew, creating the ideal smooth and low-acidity cold coffee. I love making cold brew at home this way because it gives you more control over how strong you can make it (and gives you the option of making half caff or decaf cold brew, if you desire). You also control how long you leave your coffee to steep (16 to 20 hours is generally the sweet spot for great-tasting cold brew).

Read more
Give your iced coffee a cheeky boozy strawberry twist
Small strawberries in container

If you love to sip on an iced coffee in the afternoon and you also love to make cocktails, this is a combination you shouldn't miss out on. Iced coffee is great for mixing into cocktails thanks to its robust, bitter flavor that melds well with spirits and other boozy ingredients. When you're working with coffee, one important trick is to use a stronger brew than you usually would for sipping alone, especially for ingredients like cold brew. While you might want a more mellow version of cold brew to drink on its own, when using it in cocktails it's helpful to have some extra punch, so brew it strong!

Another way to play with coffee in your drinks is to use a coffee liqueur like Mr Black. The Mr Black team recently came up with a delicious iced coffee-inspired recipe, using strawberries and cream for a taste of summer. This sweet, boozy take on the iced coffee would be the perfect cheeky afternoon treat for a lazy weekend.

Read more