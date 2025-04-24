 Skip to main content
Death Wish Coffee Co.’s canned lattes meet demand for clean energy coffees

Bold, smooth, and incredibly delicious

Death Wish Coffee lattes
Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Premium Lattes Death Wish Coffee

Yet another coffee brand is hopping aboard the ready-to-drink coffee trend — but Death Wish Coffee Co. is doing something different. In response to rising consumer demand for clean energy coffees, Death Wish Coffee Co.’s newest premium ready-to-drink canned lattes are crafted with simple ingredients, including Fair Trade Certified 100% Colombian cold brew coffee and milk. These sustainably sourced lattes tout a cleaner label while still packing a punch. Each cold coffee can contains up to as much caffeine as 1.5 cups of coffee.

The new Death Wish Coffee Co. latte cans are available in three delicious flavors ‒ Vanilla, Mocha, and Original. Unlike other options on the market that contain high amounts of sugar and carry lengthy lists of unrecognizable, artificial ingredients, Death Wish Coffee Co.’s Premium Lattes provide a trusted alternative. In addition, each can has fewer calories and up to 87% less added sugar per serving than the leading RTD coffee, per Death Wish Coffee Co. Each drink also serves as a good source of protein and calcium and contains no artificial caffeine, colors, flavors, sweeteners, or growth hormones.

Each smooth and creamy latte offers the following taste profiles:

  • Vanilla Premium Latte: Rich and sweet brown vanilla, rounded out by notes of smooth coffee and milk.
  • Mocha Premium Latte: Indulgent milk chocolate with a velvety sweet cocoa taste.
  • Original Premium Latte: Roasted coffee notes balanced with the creamy and sweet taste of a classic latte.

“We’ve been working hard to craft a collection of premium lattes that consumers can rely on without compromising on quality,” said Michelle Gallo, Vice President of Marketing for Death Wish Coffee Co. “To us, great taste doesn’t equate to a ton of added sugar and artificial ingredients.”

