Recent comprehensive market reports released via Prophecy Market Insights indicate the ready-to-drink coffee market is on the rise. The ready-to-drink tea and coffee market was valued at $118 billion in 2024 but is projected to grow 6.6% to reach $211.2 billion by 2034. The ready-to-drink coffee market encompasses any packaged coffee or tea drink that does not require heating and is pre-prepared. Some examples include pre-made cold brews, lattes, iced coffees, and iced chai tea lattes.

Experts believe the rising demand for ready-to-drink coffee and teas results from key factors. First and foremost, today’s fast-paced lifestyle and desire for convenience demand easy-to-carry beverages. Between jobs, family, and social obligations, today’s consumers have more commitments than ever, leaving less time for traditional coffee shops or brewing.

Recommended Videos

Ready-to-drink coffee beverages such as RISE Brewing’s Nitro Cold Brew negate the need for preparation without sacrificing taste. These drinks are available in single-serve containers and are ideal for those who travel or are frequently on the go for work. The concept of the single-serve container also preserves freshness and cuts down on waste, as these cans can be recycled.

In addition to the clear convenience component that ready-to-drink coffee offers, canned beverages provide various flavor types with enhanced taste experiences. Coffee and tea brands continue to innovate, offering new and seasonal flavors that suit different palates and cultural influences. Brands are also trending towards more excellent quality, making ready-to-drink coffee and tea drinks a reliable high-end refreshment option. Overall, the rising ready-to-drink tea and coffee market has no shortage of flavor and variety.