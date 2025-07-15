Love s’mores and coffee? This Joel McHale-approved treat combines both

Just in time for s’mores season, Seattle’s Best Coffee is taking coffee beyond the brew with Coffee Roast Mallows, a limited-edition variety pack created in partnership with XO Marshmallow. Inspired by the smooth taste of Seattle’s Best Coffee, this cozy treat is approved by Seattle-native Joel McHale, an actor, comedian, and coffee aficionado.

Launched today, the coffee-inspired marshmallow variety pack features four toasty flavors along with a bag of Seattle’s Best Coffee Campfire S’mores Flavored ground coffee. Dan Gaul, co-founder of The Manual, interviewed McHale to get the scoop on this latest release. Here’s what he shared.

Why McHale loves Coffee Roast Mallows

Known for his sharp wit and passion for coffee, McHale brings the perfect blend of humor and hometown pride to “toast” as the hilarious face of Seattle’s Best Coffee’s new “May Smoother Coffee Bring Smoother Days” campaign. “These limited edition [coffee marshallows] are flavored and inspired by their coffee roasts—like the light roast, the dark roast, the medium, and then s’mores,” says McHale. “Now, you can have this sweet treat with your coffee, or just put them in the cup like I do and eat them that way.”

Growing up in the Northwest in Seattle, s’mores hold a special place in McHale’s heart, reminding him of camping memories from his childhood. “You know, [our family didn’t have much money. I’m the youngest of five, so it’s not like we had a ton of money to go somewhere else. So, camping was our vacation in the summer,” he shares. For him, this nostalgic coffee and s’mores duo evokes campfire feelings, taking him back to the good ol’ days.

Though McHale is also a huge fan of iced coffee, he loves adding marshmallows to hot coffee for a cozy campfire feeling. Unaffected by coffee’s caffeine, McHale says it doesn’t make his heart race.

What’s inside each box

Whether roasting, snacking, or pairing with your favorite brew, Coffee Roast Mallows are the perfect complement to the season — or any moment that calls for something smooth. Inside each limited-edition box are 16 marshmallows (4 each of Light Roast, Medium Roast, Dark Roast, and S’mores flavors), along with one bag of Seattle’s Best Coffee Campfire S’more Flavored Ground Coffee for the perfect pairing.

The collaboration combines the unmatched expertise of XO Marshmallow’s gourmet marshmallows with Campfire S’mores coffee for the perfect complement. Courtney Backman, brand manager for Seattle’s Best Coffee, describes the combination as flavors that can “transform every moment”—from misty mornings to campfire nights—into a sweeter, smoother, and more indulgent coffee experience. The coffee roast, which features notes of toasted marshmallow, milk chocolate, and honey graham cracker, will have you nostalgic about campfire days just like McHale.

If you want to get your hands on one of these limited-edition variety packs, stay tuned for exclusive drops on July 17, July 24, July 31, and August 7 at noon ET, exclusively online at XO Marshmallow’s store.. Each drop is first come, first served.