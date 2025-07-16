Meet Bulletproof’s new cold brew coffee — made to fuel your summer adventures

Bulletproof is entering the ready-to-brew cold brew category for the first time with the launch of two new cold brew coffee blends. This marks the brand’s first-ever Ground Cold Brew Coffee line, designed for easy at-home prep, smooth taste, and feel-good ingredients. With added benefits beyond caffeine, each of the two blends is crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans in a coarse ground size to optimize cold brew extraction. The line features two distinct blends, which include:

(12oz | $16.99) – A smooth medium roast with notes of cinnamon, plum, and orange, rounded out with a cocoa hazelnut finish. The High Achiever (10oz | $16.99) – A medium-dark roast with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane, B Vitamins, and Coffeeberry to support focus, brain power, and clean energy, with 2x the caffeine of a regular cup of coffee.

Both coffee blends are easy to use, designed for those who want to batch-prepare enjoyable cold brew for the entire week. Just stir with filtered water, steep overnight, and wake up to 8 cups of delicious cold brew coffee waiting to be enjoyed.

This new launch by Bulletproof marks a significant innovation moment for the brand, not only in format but also in function. While most cold brew coffee options on the market focus on taste alone, Bulletproof is offering a cold brew that offers enhanced benefits for coffee drinkers who want to level up their brew. Like all Bulletproof coffee, the new cold brew line is Rainforest Alliance Certified, sustainably sourced, and third-party tested for mold toxins. The Cold Brew line is available now on Bulletproof.com and Amazon, and will soon be available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores and HEB stores.