These nitro cold brews are perfect right out of the can

Our steaming hot obsession with the benefits of coffee is shared by many, and it's only getting more and more prevalent. In fact, it's pretty hard to drink java without falling in love with the farming, roasting, flavors, recipes, craft, and buzz of this product — the entirety of coffee is all at once so simple and yet so incredibly complex.

Our picks for the best coffee books

After pouring over dozens of titles and drinking the best coffee around, we found the best books about coffee that will teach you something new and interesting about your favorite drink, whether you’re a simple fan or a highly trained barista. This list of the best coffee books covers sociology, entrepreneurship, fair trade, and how to make the best cup of coffee from the comfort of your own home, so put on a fresh pot and enjoy these good reads.