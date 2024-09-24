 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

RISE Brewing Co.’s nitro cold brew variety pack hits the spot for every coffee lover

These nitro cold brews are perfect right out of the can

By
rise brewing nitro cold brew tdavis rise314 copy 2
RISE / RISE
Most of us can’t get through the day without a little coffee. Well, good news: Rise Brewing Co. has recently released a delicious Nitro Cold Brew Variety Pack which contains smooth, velvety nitro cold brew right from a ready-to-drink can. The variety pack offers a taste of each of the four flavors: Original Black Nitro Cold Brew, Oat Milk Mocha, Oak Milk Vanilla Latte, and Oat Milk Latte. Each can of RISE is infused with organic naturally sweet cold brew and nitrogen, creating a delicious and unique taste that is specific to nitro cold brew.
In celebration of the upcoming National Coffee Day on September 29th, RISE Brewing Co. has announced an exciting contest for followers to get in on. Offering the chance to win free coffee for a year, entering requires only a few simple steps. First, follow RISE on Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter on their website to automatically be entered. Plus, you’ll earn an exclusive discount to use on your purchase of any of RISE Brewing Co.’s awesome coffee products.
Unlike many of today’s ready-to-enjoy coffee drinks that contain lots of sugar, RISE sets itself apart by offering an organic, vegan, gluten-free, and low-sugar coffee option. Each can vary in natural caffeine content, ranging from 90mg to 180 mg for nitro cold brew flavors. Every flavor is dairy-free and USDA-Organic certified as well. Whether you’re looking for the subtle sweetness of vanilla or mocha flavoring or enjoy your nitro cold brew strong and black, RISE’s nitro cold brew cans can be enjoyed by everyone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
11 best coffee books: Brew up a pot of knowledge
Find out everything there is to know about your cup of joe

Our steaming hot obsession with the benefits of coffee is shared by many, and it's only getting more and more prevalent. In fact, it's pretty hard to drink java without falling in love with the farming, roasting, flavors, recipes, craft, and buzz of this product — the entirety of coffee is all at once so simple and yet so incredibly complex.

Our picks for the best coffee books
After pouring over dozens of titles and drinking the best coffee around, we found the best books about coffee that will teach you something new and interesting about your favorite drink, whether you’re a simple fan or a highly trained barista. This list of the best coffee books covers sociology, entrepreneurship, fair trade, and how to make the best cup of coffee from the comfort of your own home, so put on a fresh pot and enjoy these good reads.

Read more
How to make cold brew coffee (plus, our 3 favorite grounds for cold brew)
Cold brew coffee: Making this popular drink is easier than you think it is
Cold brew ice coffee

I grew up in a house where iced coffee was made by pouring the hours-old leftovers from the coffee pot over a glass of ice. Maybe a little milk was added, or if you were feeling extra fancy, a splash of flavored creamer. Embarrassingly far into adulthood (before Keurig came along and cramped my style), that's how I made my "cold brew." For years, this was how I drank my warm-weather coffee. But oh, did I have it wrong.
But what is cold brew coffee? In case you're unaware, cold brew, real cold brew, is made using an entirely different method than hot coffee. While hot coffee is generally made by running hot water through finely ground coffee beans, to make the tried-and-true drip coffee, cold brew is made more like our grandmothers made sun tea -- set to steep for a while, becoming flavorful and delicious on its own with nothing added but love, water, and time.
The result is a much smoother, silkier, bolder, and more flavorful cup of morning magic. When coffee is steeped this way, much of the bitterness smooths to be much gentler on the palette, allowing you to really taste the flavor of the beans in a whole new way. So how do you make cold brew at home?

How to cold brew coffee

Read more
Backcountry brew: How to make cowboy coffee that doesn’t suck
What is cowboy coffee? One of our favorite camping traditions
Red-headed ax buried into a tree stump next to a blue coffee mug in the outdoors.

We're overcomplicating coffee-making these days. From Aeropresses and French presses to Chemex pour-over coffee makers and high-end, Bluetooth-enabled espresso machines that cost as much as a used Corolla, there are just too many damn ways to brew a cup oo'joe. It's easy to get lost in the proverbial sauce, thinking that you need to invest hundreds, even thousands, of dollars to make a decent cup of coffee.

But we're firm believers that simpler is often better. When it comes to coffee-making, there is no simpler way than the cowboy coffee method. As the name implies, it's a field-tested process that dates back to, well, ye olden days. Unfortunately, that's as specific as we can get with the timeline because no one's quite sure who first devised it. But we do know that it's simple, and it works. Combine ground coffee and hot water. Add a little bit of time, stirring, and a few dashes of cold water, and you're morning fuel is ready to go.

Read more