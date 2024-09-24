These nitro cold brews are perfect right out of the can

We're overcomplicating coffee-making these days. From Aeropresses and French presses to Chemex pour-over coffee makers and high-end, Bluetooth-enabled espresso machines that cost as much as a used Corolla, there are just too many damn ways to brew a cup oo'joe. It's easy to get lost in the proverbial sauce, thinking that you need to invest hundreds, even thousands, of dollars to make a decent cup of coffee.
But we're firm believers that simpler is often better. When it comes to coffee-making, there is no simpler way than the cowboy coffee method. As the name implies, it's a field-tested process that dates back to, well, ye olden days. Unfortunately, that's as specific as we can get with the timeline because no one's quite sure who first devised it. But we do know that it's simple, and it works. Combine ground coffee and hot water. Add a little bit of time, stirring, and a few dashes of cold water, and you're morning fuel is ready to go.