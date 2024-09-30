Light roast coffee-lovers, pay attention

Known as the #1 organic coffee brand and #1 fair trade brand in the United States, Death Wish Coffee is known for its high-quality and delicious coffee blends. Until now, however, the brand has focused on medium roast and dark roast blends. The brand has now announced a light roast coffee has finally been added to their roasts, ideal for those who enjoy the lighter, fruity notes of a light roast coffee.

Made from a blend of three different coffee beans, the new Death Wish blend combines the sweet fruit notes of Columbian coffee, the bright acidity of Peruvian coffee, and the depth that Robusta beans provide. The combination of these coffee beans delivers a sweet, bright, and bold blend that is jam-packed with quality and flavor. Like all of Death Wish’s products, this coffee roast is Fair Trade Certified, USDA Organic, and Kosher. The coffee tastes bright, with notes of golden raisins and a sweet and bright aftertaste. The aroma features a hunt of plum and agave — both sweet and fruity.

For now, the Light Roast blend is available in 16 oz. ground coffee bags, available right from their website or on Amazon. The brand plans to hit Target shelves early in 2025 and also plans to offer roasts in single-serve K-cup pods and whole bean bags. As consumers shift toward choosing sustainably sourced coffee products, Death Wish remains a top brand in the industry. Each Death Wish product follows rigorous standards that protect the environment and livelihoods of coffee farmers.

