The best dark roast coffee for bold, full-bodied flavor

Dark roast coffee has a bold flavor and strong aroma compared to other coffee roasts, thanks to its lengthy roasting time. The longer and hotter roasting process of dark roast coffee yields a darker color bean with low acidity and a smoky, robust flavor.

Choosing a sustainably sourced and quality dark roast coffee brand pays off, resulting in a cup that tastes better and better with every sip. We’ve narrowed down the best dark roast coffee on the market, so you don’t have to.

Death Wish Coffee Dark Roast Coffee

Specification: Type Available in ground or whole bean coffee

Made to fuel bold souls, Death Wish Coffee’s Dark Roast Coffee harnesses the power of naturally high-caffeine robusta beans and blends them with smooth, balanced arabica beans for an exceptional dark roast coffee. This best dark roast coffee makes the list thanks to its strong flavor and high-quality ingredients that never taste bitter. The Death Wish Coffee Dark Roast blend is USDA-Organic and features dark chocolate and black cherry notes.

Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend

Specification: Type Available in whole bean, drip coffee, french press, or espresso-style grounds

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend is a best-seller — and for good reason. This best dark roast coffee blend is named after a loyal customer of the company’s original Berkeley, California store. Retired army sergeant Key Dickason brought the idea for this beloved blend to Mr. Peet in 1969.

Sourced in Latin American and Indo-Pacific countries, this signature blend features spiced and earthy notes. When ordered directly from Peet’s Coffee, beans are hand-roasted and shipped right to your door from the roastery.

Illy Intenso Dark Roast Coffee

Specification: Type 100% Arabica coffee beans

Intensely aromatic, the Illy Intenso Dark Roast Coffee features cocoa and dried fruit notes with a deep, full-bodied finish. This best dark roast coffee is made of 100% Arabica coffee beans and is available in whole or ground form. What makes this coffee unique is its exclusive pressurized packaging, which seals in the freshness of the coffee beans to protect their precious oils and aromas. The Illy brand prioritizes quality and sustainable sourcing practices, ensuring beans are sourced from 1% of Arabica beans with zero defects.

Volcanica Costa Rican Dark Roast Coffee

Specification: Type Sourced from the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica Sourced Rain-forest alliance certified

Volcanica Costa Rican Dark Roast Coffee comes from one of the most highly regarded coffee-growing areas, the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica. Roasted to a full roast color until the sheen of natural oils comes to the surface, this dark roast coffee is great for those seeking a low-acid dark roast coffee. Featuring notes of caramel, honey, and nuts, Volacnica uses 100% pure arabica Costa Rica Tarrazu gourmet coffee for this top-tier roast.

Purity Coffee Dark Roast Coffee

Specification: Type Available in K-Cup pods, whole bean, and ground coffee options Sourced Added prebiotics for a healthy gut

Certified organic and tested free of pesticides and other contaminants, Purity Coffee’s Dark Roast Coffee is the best dark roast coffee for the health-conscious buyer. This dark-roast coffee features a full-bodied flavor that is high in antioxidants.

Plus, this coffee blend has the added health benefit of prebiotics, ideal for supporting gut health and overall wellness. This roast has a unique taste profile featuring dark chocolate notes, roasted walnut, and brown spice. This dark roast blend is also perfect for making cold brew to double down on easy digestion.

Starbucks Dark Roast French Roast Coffee

Specification: Type Available in Starbucks instant coffee, K-Cup Pods, ground coffee, and whole bean

Starbucks French Roast coffee is as dark of a roast as it gets. This light-bodied, low-acidity roast has been a popular roast since 1971 and remains the best dark coffee roast today. Known for its intense smokiness, this toast features notes of dark caramel and sweet smoke. Crafted with beans sourced from multiple regions — Latin America and Asia-Pacific — this blend features a unique flavor combination from varied regions. The Starbucks French Roast coffee is great for brewing any which way, whether you use a Moka Pot, pour-over coffee method, or a regular drip coffee maker.

Lavazza Italian Roast Ground Coffee

Specification: Type 100% Arabica coffee beans Sourced Beans from Central and South America

The Lavazza Italian Roast Ground Coffee jam packs a rich, bold flavor that mirrors the strength and richness of the intense experiences inspired by the strength of volcanoes. This coffee blend has slightly smoky notes with a touch of cocoa, delivering a 5/5 out intensity on the Lavazza coffee strength scale. Ideal for drip brewers, the Italian Roast is available in a 12-ounce ground coffee bag and is not available as whole bean coffee.