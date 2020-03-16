The Best LaCroix Flavors of Sparkling Water, Ranked

LaCroix, the Wisconsin-based bubbly-water company, has been sweeping the nation with some of the best sparkling water on the market. These zero-calorie beverages are definitely tempting if you are trying to avoid more sugary sodas, and with 21 unique flavors, there are plenty of options to choose from. But which flavors are the best?

We happily tasted all 21 flavors of LaCroix sparkling water to find that out for you.

1. Tangerine

Considering there is no sugar or sodium in their sparkling water, some of LaCroix’s greatest hits are of the citrus variety. Tangerine especially hits that refreshing sweet spot between too much flavor and too little.

2. Pamplemousse

Arguably the fanciest sounding drink from the brand, Pamplemousse offers a unique taste that you can only really get from using the French word for “grapefruit.” Admittedly, however, it can be an acquired taste for those transitioning from soda.

3. Lime

Whether you’re looking for a vodka mixer or just a slightly tart sparkling water to sip on, this variety hits all the right buttons. If you’re planning on stocking both your fridge and home bar with LaCroix, this should be at the top of your list.

4. Passionfruit

It’s hard to say what exactly a passionfruit tastes like, other than tart, but this passionfruit seltzer water is a solid option if you’re looking to mix it up.

5. Apricot

It’s got just enough apricot flavor to catch your attention, but not so much that it drives you away. If you can imagine yourself sipping on plain bubbly water whilst sniffing an apricot, you’re there.

6. Blackberry Cucumber (Muré Pepino)

As one of the signature “Curate” flavors, this refreshing beverage comes in a taller can than the more traditional flavors. With just the right balance of cucumber and berry, it makes for a sold zero-calorie drink.

7. Key Lime

If you like the Lime variety for vodka cocktails, you’ll like Key Lime, too. It has that tart and tangy profile that you’d expect from citrus, but with a subtle creaminess you’d expect to get with a can of Coconut LaCroix.

8. Melon Grapefruit (Melón Pomelo)

If Pamplemousse doesn’t quite do it for you, but you still want that gentle grapefruit taste, Melón Pomelo is an excellent choice. With smooth notes of melon that transition into a citrusy conclusion.

9. Peach Pear

The taste of pear is seemingly absent in this naturally-essenced beverage, but the peach flavor more than makes up for it. If you’re looking to diverge from the usual citrus options.

10. Berry

This sparkling water flavor hits you with sweetness first and then a slightly bitter aftertaste. It’s impossible to tell what berries are actually being “essenced” for this one, but if you love berry flavors in general, this will be right up your alley.

11. Lemon

As far as lightly flavored sparkling beverages go, Lemon is the middle of the pack. You aren’t going to dislike it, but you probably aren’t going to love it either. It starts out tart and tastes a bit salty somehow, but it’s still good.

13. Mango

It’s important to note that Mango LaCroix does not taste like a mango at all, so if you go into each sip thinking you’re going to get that tropical sweetness, you’ll be disappointed. All in all, it’s pretty decent if you want to try something different.

12. Pineapple Strawberry (Piña Fraise)

Unlike many of the best LaCroix flavors, Piña Fraise offers an overwhelming amount of flavor. If you want to experience something closer to a diet fruit soda, then this should be your go-to.

14. Orange

Surprisingly, this particular variety doesn’t have much of an orange flavor. Unlike its brother, Tangerine LaCroix, you will be hard-pressed to pick up the orange notes in this bubbly drink.

15. Apple Cranberry (Pomme Bayá)

Like many of the varieties to come from the Curate line of taller cans, Pomme Bayá offers a bit too much flavor all at once. However, these do make for good gin mixers if you’re trying to tone down the bitterness.

16. Cherry Lime (Cerise Limón)

If you’ve ever had a cherry cough drop, then you know what to expect from this one. The cherry flavor shines through, but it just hit too close to medicinal cough remedies for us to rank this above anything else.

17. Kiwi Watermelon (Kiwi Sandía)

The only way to really describe this one is to imagine someone dropped their watermelon candy into fizzy water for an hour and then put it straight in the can. It is eerily close to tasting like a watered-down Snapple.

18. Cran-Raspberry

There are definitely some folks who love cran-raspberry, but for those of us who can’t handle anything that tastes like cough medicine, it’s better to avoid it altogether.

19. Pure

If you like plain sparkling water, that’s what this is. Boring, but still healthier than soda.

20. Coconut

If you absolutely love the taste of coconut, you might actually like this one. However, if you hate the taste of coconut, this should be at the bottom of your list. There are a lot of people out there who will argue it is the best flavor on the market, but it’s an acquired taste to be sure.

21. NiCola

LaCroix’s attempt at cola-flavored water has resulted in what you get when the soda machine runs out of syrup. Hints of Coke swarm in the background, but it’s worse than just drinking straight bubbly water without any taste.

