The 10 Best Alkaline Water Options to Drink This 2021

If you haven’t stepped inside the wonderful world of alkaline water, well come on in, the door is open. Whether you’re the athletic type or enjoy sitting in your free time, consuming alkaline water is said to have more than a few health benefits than regular bottled water, which we’ll cover at the end — so stick around.

The main selling point of alkaline water is its higher pH. This is said to improve your body function and result in better overall hydration. Additionally, the ionized water is said by some to also lower acidity levels in the body which can prevent disease and offer an array of other health benefits. Here’s the rundown of the best alkaline waters you can find online.

BodyArmor SportWater Alkaline Water

With a pH level of pH 9+, this BodyArmor SportWater Alkaline Water is ideal for people looking for high alkaline water. Its proprietary electrolyte formula is designed to provide active people with the best hydration option. The bottle has a wide mouth for faster hydration, and it’s packed with different ingredients, such as calcium chloride, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium chloride.

Core Hydration Nutrient Enhanced Water

Packed with the right amount of minerals and electrolytes, this Core Hydration Nutrient Enhanced Water is designed to work with your body’s natural 7.4 pH for a refreshing effect. The water promotes balance and hydration, and it’s BPA-free — you don’t need to worry about the possible health effects of BPA.

Good & Gather Alkaline Water

Stay refreshed with this Good & Gather Alkaline Water. It contains electrolytes for a better taste, and it has a pH 9.5+ balance that suits people with demanding and active lifestyles. Its clear bottle provides a familiar design, which can fit seamlessly in your gym bag or bike bottle holder. Plus, the bottle is lightweight, so you can carry it with you anytime. You can pour it into an insulated water bottle if you want.

Essentia Water Ionized Alkaline Bottled Water

Achieve your full potential during workouts or exercise with this Essentia Water Ionized Alkaline Bottled Water. It contains electrolytes to deliver a great taste. Essentia’s proprietary process turns any water into great-tasting and refreshing drinking water. The water undergoes reverse osmosis and microfiltration to remove all unwanted particles, achieving 99.9 percent purity.

Phure Alkaline Water

Stay hydrated all day with this Phure Alkaline Water. It has a 9.5 alkalinity level to balance your body’s pH levels, and it also contains electrolytes for a refreshing taste. This Phute water comes in a simple and lightweight bottle, which you can carry while running or throw into your gym bag. It contains magnesium sulfate, potassium carbonate, and potassium bicarbonate.

Bai Antioxidant Alkaline Water

You’ll also love this Bai Antioxidant Alkaline Water, which contains selenium to deliver antioxidant properties. This water has electrolytes for a smooth, great taste, and it’s packed in a BPA-free bottle to prevent potential health effects. It’s also super purified through reverse osmosis to remove different particles, and its pH level is 7.5 to support the body functions. The water is also gluten-free, soy-free, kosher, and non-GMO.

LIFEWTR Premium Purified pH Balanced Water with Electrolytes

This LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water is pH balanced and contains electrolytes for a wonderful taste. The flip cap design of the bottle allows you to hydrate conveniently without losing your bottle cap, while the 700 ml bottle is lightweight, allowing you to carry it with you anywhere. This water is packed with different nutrients, including vitamin B, citric acid, vitamin B12, etc.

Smartwater Alkaline Vapor Distilled Ionized Water

With a pH level of 9+, this Smartwater Alkaline Vapor Distilled Ionized Water has added electrolytes for a smooth taste, and it’s vapor-distilled for optimal purity. It makes an ideal option for daily hydration thanks to its crisp and pure taste. The water comes in a 33.8 fl oz bottle, which you can effortlessly move with it around.

Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring Alkaline Water

Stay refreshed and hydrated with this Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring Alkaline Water. The water is filtered through a natural filtration system of ancient lava rocks to achieve natural alkalinity of pH 8.4. This water is CarbonNeutral certified, meaning that its processes don’t involve the emission of carbon — making it an excellent option for the environmentally-conscious folks.

Eternal Naturally Alkaline Spring Water

Keep your body energetic and well-hydrated with this Eternal Naturally Alkaline Spring Water. This pure alkaline water comes in a 1L bottle that’s BPA-free and recyclable, and you can easily carry it with you to the gym, school, and office. The water is sourced from natural mountain springs to deliver great-tasting H2O.

Why Is Alkaline Water Good for You?

It’s vital to note that the difference between alkaline water and normal pure drinking water is the pH level. Alkaline water has a higher pH level, and some brands usually reach levels as high as 9.5+. Different studies have linked alkaline water to various benefits. It’s believed that alkaline water reduces acid in the bloodstream, increases energy, improves digestion, and slows aging, as explained by WebMD. These benefits are attributed to its increased hydrogen, which ensures better hydration than regular water

One study found that high pH water helps in replacing old bone cells with new ones. This helps to increase mineral density in the bones, resulting in better bone health. According to scientists, the best alkaline bottled water to achieve such results should be rich in bicarbonates and calcium.

In a 2016 study, researchers found that alkaline water lowered blood viscosity. As a result, this helped to minimize cardiovascular strain during extended dehydration periods. This attribute has also be linked to decreased high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and high blood lipids, as reported by Shanghai scientists. While you can easily buy bottled alkaline water, you can still get a water ionizer system that lets you make alkaline water at home. Such systems come in different options and designs — with some you can easily turn your ordinary water into alkaline water.

