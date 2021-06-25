When it comes to hydration, there’s nothing wrong with classic H2O. However, there are certain scenarios where your body might need a few things added to the water to assist in recovery, the main components being electrolytes. As the name suggests, electrolytes conduct electricity when in solution with water, and your body needs constant electric pulses to work effectively.

When your body is under stress from illness, over-exertion from intense physical activity, or dehydration from a long night at the bar, it’s recommended by physicians and nutritionists alike that you consume electrolytes. That’s why saline solutions at hospitals contain sodium and chloride ions. Sodium, along with potassium and magnesium, are key electrolytes. These minerals not only improve hydration levels but also assist your body by regulating nerve impulses and maintaining a healthy pH balance.

Based on this science, it’s natural to seek out a drink containing electrolytes when you exercise or when you’re just not feeling 100%. However, when you’re picking out your electrolyte drink, be wary, because not all electrolyte drinks are created equal. Many are loaded with sugar and have a lot of other additional ingredients you may not be expecting. So, always remember to read the label. We’ve run down our top picks for electrolyte drinks in 2021 below so you can perform at your peak levels.

Best All-Round Electrolyte Drink: Nuun Sport, For Exercise

Nuun sports drink tablets are made to replace essential minerals and electrolytes lost through sport. A serving can be consumed before, during, or after your workout. Simply add a tablet to 16fl of water, and allow to dissolve. Each drink contains only 15 calories and 1g of sugar. It also contains avocado oil, beet powder, and all the essential electrolytes, ensuring your workout is optimized. There are 10 servings (tablets) in each tube.

Best Electrolyte Drink For When You are Sick: Advantage Care Electrolyte Solution

Sometimes when you are sick, your body requires additional electrolytes to support it in fighting the sickness. Diarrhea in particular is known to flush your body of its essential minerals and nutrients. By drinking an electrolyte solution, you are assisting your body to maintain a healthy pH and healthy blood with the correct amount of minerals and electrolytes. This solution does just that, replenishing and hydrating your body while giving you healthy probiotics to restore gut health. It is also safe for children and adults alike.

Most Highly Reviewed Electrolyte Drink: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

This electrolyte drink utilizes breakthrough science known as Cellular Transport Technology (CTT). CTT is an optimal ratio of nutrients, that aims to hydrate you 2-3x faster than water alone. Even better is the fact that this product contains 3X the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks while containing half the amount of sugar and calories. Liquid IVs rave reviews give us great confidence that you’ll enjoy this product, too.

Best Calorie Free Electrolyte Drink: Hi Lyte Adapted Nutrition

If the idea of downing a sugary drink after a workout doesn’t sit well with you, you’ll be thrilled to know that this product is completely sugar-free, calorie-free, and vegan-friendly. You buy Hi Lyte in concentrated form and dilute with water. With high amounts of potassium, zinc, and magnesium, this drink mix is full of high-quality electrolytes.

Most Affordable Electrolyte Drink: Great Value Electrolyte Kiwi Drink Mix

Get your electrolytes in with a burst of flavorful kiwi, with the tangy Great Value electrolyte supplement. Add one squeeze to 8 ounces of water, and take your sports drink to the gym, tennis, or work to replenish from the day’s strenuous activities. There are 10 packets in each box, and a range of vitamins in each drink, making this an effective, yet friendly in-the-pocket option.

Best Keto Electrolyte Drink: Maximum Keto

If you’re on the keto grind, eating stacks of eggs, bacon, and butter, you’ll be relieved to know that there is a sport drink made just for you. Maximum Keto aims to support those on the keto diet by providing them with ideal quantities of B-vitamins, salt, magnesium, and potassium. If this doesn’t excite you fat eaters out there, Maximum Keto also contains a hangover prevention morning recovery ingredient to help you out after drinking too many White Russians and eating too many cherry wrapped bacon bites.

Best Variety: Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder

Ultima Replenisher combines a solid sugar-free, zero-calorie electrolyte drink while offering 5 different flavors in each box of 20 stick pads. Simply tear open each stick and pour it into your water bottle to make this delicious electrolyte drink. This product also has incredible reviews, so rest assured, you will be getting your money’s worth.

Best Pre-mixed Electrolyte Drink: Gatorade

You should have seen this one coming. Gatorade is the American sports drink favorite, and for good reason. This drink has the added advantage of containing less than half the calories of the original Gatorade. It’s made to assist with hydration, and is used by some of the world’s best athletes. Packed with electrolytes to help you perform at your best, you can buy delicious, ready-to-drink Gatorade for a convenient boost.

Best Electrolyte Enhanced Water: Vitaminwater xxx

Vitaminwater is known for delivering nutrients and minerals in convenient-to-drink waters, without added flavorings, preservatives, and other unnecessary chemicals. With a delicious acai-blueberry-pomegranate taste, this Vitaminwater is packed with vitamin C, B, and electrolytes.

