Whether working the office hustle or hustling outdoors, the right water bottle can fulfill all your hydration needs — hot, cold, or anywhere in between. If you’re still unsure about the need for a reusable water bottle, consider the benefits. Not only is using a water bottle economical (think of all the bottled water you won’t have to buy), environmentally conscious, and just plain useful, but it also lets friends and coworkers know that those are principles you value. Do yourself and your beverage of choice a favor and buy one of these best vacuum insulated water bottles that work for you. We compiled a list of the best on the market according to price, functionality, and aesthetics.

Earthwell x Grayl Roaster Loop Bottle

We’ve been huge fans of Grayl ever since discovering the clever Geopress Purifier bottle. The company recently teamed up with Earthwell on the Earthwell x Grayl Roaster Loop Bottle. The design features handsome, laser-etched stencil artwork on the outside. But, it’s more than a pretty face. The bottle’s TempLock double-wall vacuum insulation promises to keep your icy drinks ice-cold for up to 40 hours, beer chilled for up to 16 hours, and hot beverages piping for up to 10 hours. The patented cap dispenses the contents of the bottle at a sip, drink, or chug, and features a thick loop for attaching it wherever is most convenient for you.

Takeaway:

Available in 25 ounces.

For a larger alternative, upgrade to the Earthwell x Grayl Kewler Bottle for maintaining the desired temperature of up to 32 ounces of your favorite beverage.

$27 from Grayl

Hydro Flask Bottles

Great insulation, simple design, bold color choices, an easy-to-carry handle, a lifetime warranty — what else could you want? What about a company that cares about our green spaces? Through its Parks for All program, Hydro Flask provides grants to non-profit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, or providing better access to parks. Couple this with a long-lasting design that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, and you’ve got a bottle that can work for everyone. Cleaning them can get tricky, however, so make sure to look at our guide to cleaning a Hydro Flask if you buy one.

Takeaway:

Available in 18 ounces, 21 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces, and 64 ounces, as well as regular and wide mouths.

The wide variety of sizes, colors, and matching lids are hard to beat.

Starts at $30 from Hydro Flask

Vremi Stainless Steel Water Bottle

For the best cheap insulated water bottle, this model from Vremi has all the basics, including stainless steel, double-wall insulation, a 16-ounce carrying capacity, and the ability to keep drinks cold or warm for up to 12 hours. The not-so-great details of the bottle are that it’s not particularly attractive, has a small mouth, and isn’t the best quality. But, for around $15, it gets the job done!

Takeaway:

Available in 16 ounces.

Although it’s not as pretty or persistent as the other options on this list, it is your best bottle on a budget.

CamelBak Podium Big Chill

Whether you’re crushing the pavement on a road bike or tossing a frisbee at the park, you can take down the heat with CamelBak’s Podium Big Chill insulated water bottle. Constructed with BPA-free plastic, this double-walled bottle with closed cell foam technology should replace any standard water bottle you’ve got stashed alongside your outdoor gear. On a hot day, the Podium Big Chill will keep you and your drink cooler for longer. The self-sealing Jet Valve cap allows you to you hydrate without pause and, once you’re done for the day, can keep your drink from leaking in your bag with a secure lockout. With a handful of different color and design options, this bottle can fit both your active and style needs.

Takeaway:

Available in 25 ounces.

This bottle is easy to carry via hand or bike and can story well in a backpack.

Nalgene Tritan Wide-Mouth Bottle with Insulated Sleeve

Nalgene is known for its iconic water bottles that are great for, well, water. This sleeve is a vacuum-insulation-inspired upgrade to the company’s classic 32-ounce water bottle. If hydration is your goal, carry this lightweight water bottle around wherever you go and measure your liquid consumption as you gulp through the day. To keep your drink cool, add the neoprene sleeve that has a simple and attractive design.

Takeaway:

Available in 32 ounces.

Both the bottle and sleeve are interchangeable and easy to customize (and wash).

Yeti Rambler

Use the Rambler to keep your hot chocolate hot, your cocktails chilled, and your water from spilling on all sorts of adventures, whether it be a simple commute to the office or an extended car camping trip. The cap screws on tight, providing a more secure seal than Yeti’s popular tumbler. It comes in six colors, in addition to the classic stainless steel. The double-wall insulation is dishwasher-safe, as well as damage- and rust-resistant making it one of the toughest and best vacuum insulated water bottles on the market.

Takeaway:

Available in 18 ounces, 26 ounces, and 36 ounces.

The Rambler boasts the same durability that Yeti is known for.

OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler

Like its Yeti counterpart, the Elevation is stainless steel in construction but can be dressed up in a few bold colors. If that wasn’t enough, you could also add a sleeve for more color options and added grip. Add to that a sweat-resistant design, an OtterBox lifetime warranty, and a range of compatible lids, from a shaker to a French press, and you have a multi-purpose bottle that can make your coffee and store it, too.

Takeaway:

Available in 20 ounces.

Did we mention the Otterbox lifetime warranty?

Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide

When it comes to keeping beverages warm or cold at the office, Klean Kanteen makes an insulated water bottle that is fresh and functional. With double-wall vacuum insulation, stainless steel construction, and attractive colors to choose from, your Klean Kanteen should follow you to all of your staff meetings. The best part is the Cafe Cap, which is leak-proof, easy to drink from, and just all-around clean.

Takeaway:

Available in 12 ounces, 16 ounces, and 20 ounces.

The Cafe Cap matches the wide mouth, which makes it easy to fill with ice or clean.

S’well Stainless Steel Bottles

Many insulated bottles are double-walled, but S’well takes it a step further with triple-wall insulation. That not only means your cold drinks will stay cold (for 24 hours) and your hot drinks hot (12 hours), but you won’t get any pesky condensation on the outside. The best part: There are so many color options. Considering the price, the personalization options, and the best-in-class insulation, it’s one of the best vacuum insulated water bottles available.

Takeaway:

Available in 9 ounces, 17 ounces, and 25 ounces.

Personalization is key — imagine a color or a pattern and S’well is bound to have it.

Prices Start at $25 from S’well

