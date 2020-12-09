Hot weather may still be a few months away, but cooler season is coming (as in coolers to chill your food and drink) and great deals on plenty of top-rate cooling hardware are here now. Sure, if you’re car camping, on a decent-sized boat, or you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, a big old ice chest is a fine choice. But if your outing involves an overland trek, a paddling trip, or even just a long walk from the parking lot to the campsite, you need to consider getting a cooler backpack.

Columbia PFG Roll Caster Backpack Cooler

This comfortable cooler backpack has a Therma-Flect radiant barrier around the exterior that is designed to reflect heat rather than absorb it, making the PFG Roll Caster a good choice if you’ll be out in the sun for hours, as you may when fishing or paddling. The main compartment accommodates 30 cans (without ice) and there are multiple smaller pockets for stashing extra gear. An elastic band on the back can be used to secure additional items like a towel or rain coat.

LifeProof Backpack Cooler

LifeProof has a couple of slick-looking hiking packs as well as a backpack cooler. Twenty-four cans without ice fit into the LifeProof and it can keep ice for two days. The outside is water repellent with a water bottle pocket on each side and a zip pocket on the front. If you need a few more cans, six more fit into these side and front pockets. The top zip is easy to open one-handed and sits open while you’re filling the pack with ice and drinks.

Vakker Insulated Cooler Backpack

Because of its hard-walled design, this rugged cooler backpack is the perfect choice for toting bottles that need extra protection against unforeseen bumps and drops. It’s shockproof, dust proof, and of course waterproof. And with a three-day ice retention, this backpack is a great choice for a weekend trip where you won’t be able to nip out to the market. Just take the brand’s advice to apply some lubricant to the zipper now and then, because that thing was built to be tough, and can be tough to open and close.

IceMule Urbano Cooler

The Urbano from IceMule has the biggest capacity in this list with over 30 liters of space. That means 30 cans can fit into the main compartment and you can still have the roll-top closed and flap lid buckled. If that’s just not enough, the flap doesn’t shut but the rolltop will latch with four more cans. Even completely loaded, the Urbano is very comfortable on your back. With a sane number of cans and ice, the Urbano keeps that ice for over 48 hours. Waterproof pockets on the front and under the lid can hold phones and wallets while mesh side pockets can hold other small essentials. The IM AirValve out the right side allows access to the air in the PolarPlus insulation; add more air for more insulation and release for smaller storage.

YETI Hopper BackFlip 24

The Hopper BackFlip from YETI takes the brand’s signature “build it to last forever” ethos and applies it to the latest outdoor must-have. The simple design has daisy chains on the front and sides for attaching accessories, a handle on the top and sides for easy carry, and, of course, comfortable backpack straps with sternum and waist belts. Twenty cans fit inside the 24-liter main compartment (30 cans with no ice), which should hold ice for 2 days. The massive waterproof zipper and DryHide shell keep ice, cold, and water in while keeping the elements out. The Backflip also comes in 18- and 30-liter sizes.

Coleman Soft Backpack Cooler

Comfortable, affordable, and useful, this cooler backpack from Coleman is perfect for day trips, whether to the park, the beach, or on a loop hike. It won’t keep ice for more than a day, but its large primary compartment is perfect for chilling a few drinks while the secondary insulated compartment can be used for some sandwiches or snacks. The broad waist strap and padded shoulder straps evenly distribute weight, and side pockets can be stuffed with water bottles or other sundries.

Hydro Flask Unbound Series 22L Soft Cooler Pack

Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles and growlers so it makes sense that the brand is also into coolers to keep those bottles cold. The Unbound Series 22L Soft Cooler Pack is one of the cleanest designs you’ll see on a cooler anywhere. Welded zip pockets on one side provide enough space for phones and keys. A 24-ounce water bottle or 25-ounce wine bottle fits in the stretch pocket on the other side. Inside, you can fit 21 regular cans or 24 skinnies. The top flips completely open for easy ice and drink access.

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Backpack Cooler

If you want a cooler backpack but don’t want to break the bank, the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze is a good option. The soft back panel is surprisingly comfortable even when hauling 24 cans. It keeps ice for up to two days, the base stands the whole backpack up easily, and the material on the outside keeps precious drinks safe while being easily wipeable.

Lifewit Cooler Backpack

This stylish cooler backpack from Lifewit is perfect for those occasions when you’d just as soon no one know you were toting a bag full of beer. It doesn’t look at all like a pack that would have a large watertight insulated main compartment rated to keep foods and drinks cool for at least 12 hours, but that’s the facts. This bag might look a bit out of place on your camping, kayaking, or hunting adventure, but it’s perfect for subtly toting some chilled refreshment into a concert, movie, or house party situation.

OtterBox Trooper 12 Tote Cooler

Sometimes you’ve already got a backpack for your gear and hauling another isn’t going to make sense. The Otterbox Trooper 12 has a comfortable shoulder strap and a flat back that sits comfortably on your hip. The main compartment is 12 quarts, enough for 16 cans, and shuts with a very satisfying one-handed latch. The main compartment is IP66 rated and can be fully submerged in water. The burly base keeps heat out, cold in, and protects from any punctures. A carabiner bottle opener is tucked in the front pocket so you’re never without and a small pouch on the front holds other essentials.

Tips for Buying a Backpack Cooler

Before we get to some specific hardware choices, there are a couple of factors you need to consider to make sure you’re focusing on the right cooler pack for your needs.

What is the capacity? Take a cooler’s stated capacity (often measured in 12-ounce cans) with a grain of salt, because it likely does not account for ice or ice packs, and these are rather critical.

Take a cooler’s stated capacity (often measured in 12-ounce cans) with a grain of salt, because it likely does not account for ice or ice packs, and these are rather critical. What other storage spaces does it offer? Do you need a cooler backpack with multiple chambers whether for dry storage or for your other camping gear? Or can you make Todd haul the tent and sleeping gear while you carry the steaks and beer?

Do you need a cooler backpack with multiple chambers whether for dry storage or for your other camping gear? Or can you make Todd haul the tent and sleeping gear while you carry the steaks and beer? How does it feel to carry? When full of cans and ice, a cooler backpacks can weigh 25 pounds or more. Make sure it’s ergonomically designed and properly distributes weight if you have any decent amount of ground to cover while wearing it.

When full of cans and ice, a cooler backpacks can weigh 25 pounds or more. Make sure it’s ergonomically designed and properly distributes weight if you have any decent amount of ground to cover while wearing it. Is it waterproof? Ice melts, drinks spill, coolers fall in salt water. How well does it keep water in and out?

Ice melts, drinks spill, coolers fall in salt water. How well does it keep water in and out? How long does it keep ice? This is the big one. Do you need drinks cold for two hours at the beach? Or food cold for two days of camping? That is the line between convenience and legitimate performance that may even be a safety issue (you need foods like meats kept reliably cold, e.g.) and is why you need to be ready to spend a chunk of change.

