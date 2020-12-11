The Best Beverage Coolers for Beer, Wine, and Soda

A nice cold beverage is always great, even in the winter. You’ve never heard anyone say, “I could go for a nice warm beer!” Or, “This sparkling water isn’t hot enough!” Typically, we just keep our cold drinks in the fridge. But, there are many instances when a beverage cooler is needed.

We’re not talking about a mini-fridge here. Sure, you could use a mini-fridge, but people have devoted their entire careers to creating premium coolers that can chill the most beverages at the optimal temperature. “Most” and “optimal” are the two words that best differentiate beverage coolers and mini-fridges. A beverage cooler is designed to hold as many drinks with as little dead-space as possible. This allows them to be more compact and be tucked away in tight spaces. Also, not every beverage you serve should be as cold as possible. Wine specifically, and some beers, should be cooled at a higher temperature (41-64 degrees).

Occasionally referred to as a beverage center, these coolers are sometimes essential in a professional setting. Whether it’s to spur an impulse buy at the checkout line, or a perk for employees or clients, a small investment in one of these can go a long way. In other instances, such as in your man-cave, they are just cool to have. The LED lighting and glass doors can make a perfect addition to a home bar and let you see when you have to make a beer run.

If you’re looking into adding a beverage cooler to your home or business, we’ve already done the research. Here’s a shortlist of some of the best beverage coolers you can find online.

Best Beverage Cooler Overall: Euhomy 120-Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

Suppose you’re looking for a beverage cooler with a large capacity and is still affordable. In that case, this one from Euhomy is a top choice for many people. It’s quiet, has an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up around the motor, and the temperature control is easy to use. The glass door is triple-paned, sturdy, and part of Euhomy’s heat insulation technology that keeps heat out. Its LED-lit interior has a capacity of 3.2 cubic feet, giving you enough space for 120 cans or 60 wine bottles. At just over 33 inches tall, it’s the standard height for an under-the-counter unit. It also has a reversible door to accommodate your space.

This unit looks very similar to many other beverage coolers out there. Most of its other features are seen in other coolers. We prefer some of the design elements of the Euhomy. The removable shelves in this unit are stainless-steel, while many others have plastic coated shelves. We also liked the appearance of the brushed gun-metal steel doorframe. At $280, we also liked the price, as many beverage coolers out there can be shockingly expensive

Best Budget Beverage Cooler: SYCEES 126-Can Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler with Lock

If you’re looking for function over fashion, this beverage cooler is perfect. Coming in at $200 and holding 6 more cans than the Euhomy, this cooler from Sycees gives you a lot of bang for your buck. However, it’s lacking a few features. The temperature control is a less precise dial, the glass is only double-paned, and the door is only right-hinged.

All of the other differences in this unit are aesthetic. The white inner panels are a little more taxing on the eye. The lighting inside is brighter than most, so if you’re going for subtlety, be aware that this one will stand out more, and the door doesn’t have that flashy brushed-aluminum look.

One feature that the Sycees has that many don’t is a locking function. So if you’re concerned with kids or roommates pilfering your precious libations, this one will solve that problem.

Best Beverage Cooler for Wine: Aobosi 28 Bottle, Dual-Zone Wine Cooler

If you’re going to spend money on a beverage cooler dedicated to your wine collection, you should have one that reflects your sense of elegance and taste. This Aobisi wine cooler will do just that. It’s both beautiful and functional. The pull-out wooden shelves give it a stylish wine cellar vibe. The dual-zone storage system allows you to store your chilled whites, champagnes, and ports up top at a colder temp (41-54 degrees). The lower chamber holds your reds, sweet wines, and brandy on the bottom, and is a bit warmer (54-68 degrees).

A nice feature of this wine chiller is the temperature memory function. In the instance of a power outage, you don’t have to remember to reset the temperature settings; they return to the previous setting. If you’re a true wine buff and worried that the cooler’s motor vibrations will affect the wine’s natural maturation rate, you can rest easy. The motor is tranquil, operating at around 42 decibels.

Best Compact Beverage Cooler: Costway 60-can Beverage Cooler

Perhaps you require a more compact beverage cooling option for a countertop, or maybe a glamping outing. This Costway model will cool 60 cans at the right price. It also has a pretty powerful motor, enabling it to offer a wider cooling range than most coolers its size (39-61 degrees).

There are no push-button controls or fancy digital displays, just a turn-dial thermostat. But, for under $200, it does the job and is an excellent choice for tight spaces.

Best Built-In Beverage Cooler: Kalamera 24 inch – 175 Can Beverage Cooler

With free-standing beverage coolers, you can’t build them into your cabinetry because they need space for the motor to breathe. Otherwise, it will burn out. This Kalamera unit, however, can be built-in thanks to its front-facing ventilation. Built-ins tend to be slightly larger, allowing them to hold a few more cans. However, they’re also pretty pricey. This model is $800, which is about average among the models we researched.

The Kalamera beverage cooler comes with all the fancy bells and whistles of the other high-end brands. This is a great model for building a new kitchen or remodeling your old one to fit a beverage cooler. It has a cooling range of 38 to 50 degrees, and with its blue FED lighting, looks great doing it.

Best Dual-Zone Beverage Cooler: Aobosi 24 Inch, 2-In-1 Dual-Zone Beverage and Wine Cooler

Is it “beer then wine — feeling fine,” or “wine then beer — have no fear?” Either way, the Aobosi Dual-Zone Beverage and Wine cooler has you covered. Take all the same great features of the Aobosi wine cooler from above, and combine it with an equally wonderful beverage cooler. One side keeps your wine between 41-64 degrees, the other holds your beer (or soda pop) between 35 and 50. This cooler is also attractive, with the same great design elements.

This particular model provides some versatility, as it can be used as a built-in or free-standing unit. For a cooler, $900 can be quite an investment. That’s why Aobosi gives you a one-month trial period. So, if it’s not for you, you can return it free of charge.

