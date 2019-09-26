There are few gin-based drinks that are more refreshing than a gin and tonic. Despite having only two ingredients (plus a citrus garnish), you still get a wide variety of flavors and sensations thanks to the assorted botanicals in the gin (and in some cases even the tonic).

The question then is — as with choosing any spirit for any cocktail (other than, say, a Jack & Coke, which should be pretty obvious) — what gin to choose? There are a number of different styles, including gin with a juniper-forward nose and body, ones where citrus leads the charge, and even some with a meaty, aged quality.

Below, we’ve gone through and picked out some of our favorite gins for when you’re looking for an approachable gin to mix into a gin and tonic.

(If you’re looking for the best tonics, you can find those right here.)

Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin

Winner in the Gin category in The Manual Spirit Awards 2019, Greenhook Ginsmiths’ American Dry Gin is the flagship product from Greenpoint, Brooklyn’s Greenhook Ginsmiths. It is made with a wheat base, to which 10 total botanicals are added. Other than the juniper, Greenhook uses cinnamon, galangal, elderberry, coriander, elderflower, chamomile, lemon peel, sweet orange peel, and orris root. The gin has a vibrant botanical bouquet from first sniff to last sip.

Beefeater Gin

Since 1863, Beefeater has provided one of the classic examples of London Dry Gin, and to leave the iconic bottle off a “best gin for a gin and tonic” roundup would be tough. The recipe uses nine types of botanicals, including, of course, juniper, but also lemon peel, coriander seed, almond, Seville orange peel, orris root, licorice root, angelica root, and angelica seed. Available almost everywhere and certainly budget-friendly, Beefeater is the classic fallback.

Plymouth Gin

If too much juniper strikes fear in your palate, try its cousin from down south in England. Plymouth Gin pulls back the juniper a bit and lets the other six botanicals in the mix shine. Navy Strength also allows you to bump up the alcoholic intensity of your gin and tonic, moving from 41% ABV to 57%.

St. George Spirits Gins

Not one, but three types of gins come from St. George in California. Terroir Gin, Botanivore Gin, and Dry Rye Gin are all excellent options for your home bar. Terroir leads with Douglas fir, Dry Rye spices things up with rye grains and juniper, and Botanivore brings 19 botanicals to the palate party.

Sipsmith V.J.O.P.

This gin will put hair on chests of all types with a load of juniper and the same high ABV of the Plymouth Navy Strength. The abbreviation in the name even tells the very same story: Very Junipery Over Proof. Need we say more? (No, no we need not.)

Hendrick’s

Moving further away from in-your-face juniper, Hendrick’s pushes flavors like rose and cucumber, which are infused into the spirit. Distilled in relatively small batches in Scotland, Hendrick’s offers a taste of the Highlands without the peaty tones of Scotch. Hendrick’s is best served with a slice of cucumber instead of lime, so make sure you’ve stopped off at the grocery store on your way home from the liquor store.

Dorothy Parker Gin

The winner of the Best American Gin category in The Manual Spirit Awards 2018, Dorothy Parker Gin is a gin that works in a variety of drinks, but especially shines in simple long drinks like a gin and tonic thanks to the layered botanicals that help create multiple flavors over the course of a drink. You can read more about it here.

Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin

If you like Hendrick’s, then you’re going to like Uncle Val’s for many of the same reasons. Cucumber, sage, and lavender all play roles, giving Uncle Val’s a garden-y flavor that goes well with tonic. If you’re something a little more verdant, there are two other iterations of Uncle Val’s: Restorative, and Peppered.

Monkey 47

Looking for a bit of luxury in your gin and tonic? Monkey 47, from the Black Forest region of Germany, contains 47 different botanicals. A third of these ingredients, including the brand’s “pièce de résistance,” lingonberries, are harvested from the Black Forest itself. Juniper-forward, you’ll find sweet citrus and crisp floral notes with a little bit of spice throughout.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

Made with Chinese gunpowder tea, other Asian botanicals (twelve in total, including the tea) and “Irish curiosity” are the hallmarks of this gin. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (aside from having a fun-to-say-name) is rich in anise and citrus flavors that meld just about perfectly with the juniper and other berry flavors.

Tanqueray Rangpur

Made using Rangpur limes – a hybrid of citron and mandarin oranges, and sometimes called lemandarin – Tanqueray Rangpur is a highly citrusy gin that livens up any tonic. If you’re a fan of Tanqueray’s standard offering, this will remind you of that, but zestier.

Article originally published by Pat Evans on June 12, 2017. Last updated by Sam Slaughter on September 17, 2019 to include details of The Manual Spirit Awards 2019.

