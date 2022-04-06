  1. Food & Drink

The 21 Best Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season

Spring can only spring with a good cocktail in hand. Now that winter is in the rearview mirror, we can truly toast to what’s ahead. And the season brings us a host of fresh and colorful ingredients ideal for mixing.

Chances are good that you’re going to earn that drink. If you have the spring cleaning bug, it’s got you doing everything from organizing your bar to cleaning your fridge. There’s increasingly more to toast to as well, from the promise of future travel to flowers and greenery back on the plants and trees where they belong.

Two glasses of grapefruit cocktail with grapefruit slices and rosemary garnish on a table.

As you say farewell to winter and hello to warmer days ahead, clink a glass full of one of these best spring cocktail recipes.

Winter Spritz Recipe

An overhead shot of Winter Spritz garnished with blood orange wheel, green olive, and rosemary sprig.

The work of Maxime Belfand at Saxon + Parole in NYC, this drink employs light, spring-like wines and plenty of bittersweet accents.

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
  • 1 ounce Martini & Rossi Ambrato
  • Perrier and Lambrusco
  • 1 ounce blood orange juice
  • 3 dashes olive bitters
  • Blood orange wheel, green olive, and single rosemary sprig to garnish

Method

  1. Build all ingredients and top with equal parts Lambrusco and Perrier.

They Call Him Singapore “The Sling” Recipe

A glass of They Call Him Singapore "The Sling" garnished with orange on wooden table.

This cocktail was put together by Francesco Amodeo, a master blender over at Don Ciccio & Figli. It’s a little tropical, a little floral, and very spring.

Prep Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 4 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 3/4 ounce gin
  • 1/2 ounce Don Ciccio Cerasum Cherry Aperitivo
  • 1/4 ounce Don Ciccio Mandarinetto
  • 1/4 ounce Don Ciccio Finocchietto
  • 2 ounces pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 dash bitters
  • club soda

Method

  1. Stir all ingredients except club soda with ice.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass with new ice.
  3. Top with club soda and garnish with an orange twist.

Between the Apple Trees Recipe

Two glasses of Between the Apple Trees cocktails garnished with apple slices beside cheeses on oval-shaped wooden plates.

Fashioned by Anthony Rettino for NYC’s Hotel Delmano, this drink shakes up some brandy and calls on the unique flavors of a specialty vinegar and nutty bitters.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Neversink Apple Brandy
  • 1/2 ounce Wood’s Cider Mill Boiled Cider Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce Nordic Rosehip Vinegar
  • 1 dash Fee Brothers Walnut Bitters

Method

  1. Shake all ingredients with a pinch of fresh thyme leaves.
  2. Garnish with an apple fan and serve in a coupe glass.

Lola’s Gift Recipe

A glass of Lola's gift beside a flower on dark-colored table.

Cognac is in form these days and not just as a sipper but as a cocktail base. This drink, created by Channing Centeno, tastes as good as it looks.

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 7 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Cognac
  • 1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce Lola’s Mix (1 part tamarind, 1 part Calamansi and 1 part pickled mango)
  • 1/4 ounce ginger syrup
  • 1 ounce egg white
  • 2 dashes tiki salt
  • 1 dash chili tincture

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in tin and dry shake with 1 ice cube.
  2. Add 4 more ice cubes to tin and shake.
  3. Strain into a chilled short rocks glass that has been wrapped with a thin piece of banana leaf with no ice.
  4. Grate roasted and dehydrated garlic over top.

Mango Basil Margarita Recipe

An ice-cold glass of Mango Basil Margarita on black table.

This cocktail comes courtesy of Will Benedetto at Refinery Rooftop in New York. It capitalizes on the spring-centric ingredient mango and how well it works with tequila.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Casamigos Tequila Blanco
  • 1 ounce mango basil puree*
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice
  • Tajin mix

Method

  1. Shake very hard with 5-6 ice cubes.
  2. No need to strain, just pour the entire contents of the shaker into a Tajin-rimmed rocks glass.

*Mango Basil Puree: Mix 2 ounces vodka, 1500 grams mango puree, 300 grams minced basil, and 400 grams agave.

What’s Up, Brock? Recipe

A bartender garnishing a What's Up Brock Cocktail coriander leaves beside a pitcher of What's Up Brock cocktail and a bottle of Brockman's gin.

Practically healthy, this refresher created by Brockmans blends gin with carrot, coriander, and the one-of-a-kind flavor of apricot.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 ounce Brockmans Gin
  • 3/4 ounce Lejay Apricot Liqueur
  • 1 ounce carrot juice
  • 5 fresh coriander leaves

Method

  1. Add gin, liqueur, carrot juice, and coriander leaves to a shaker of ice cubes and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice cubes and garnish with the green stem of a carrot.

Pájaro Verde Recipe

A glass of Pajaro Verde garnished with orange bitters on wooden table.

It’s no wonder this drink was thought up at JSix in San Diego. It’s sunny to the core, blending spice, avocado, Pisco, and plenty of fresh citrus.

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces avocado-infused pisco
  • 1/2 ounce cilantro-jalapeno syrup
  • 1/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce lime juice
  • 1 dash orange bitters

Method

  1. In a mixing tin, add all ingredients, shake, fine strain, and serve in a glass.

Jitney Negroni Recipe

A Jitney Negroni garnished with orange on a table with spoon, pitcher with ice, and cigarette tray in the background.

Leo Robitschek is behind this cocktail, originally made for Campari Red Diaries via NoMad Hotel Los Angeles. It shows just how well Campari and mezcal mingle together in the glass.

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 13 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 3/4 ounce Campari
  • 3/4 ounce Sombra Mezcal
  • 1/2 ounce Cinzano Extra Dry Vermouth infused with coffee*
  • 1/2 ounce Cinzano Bianco Vermouth
  • 2 dashes Absinthe

Method

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir, and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube.
  2. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

*Coffee-infused vermouth: Macerate 5 ounces of coarsely ground coffee in 750 ml of vermouth for 10 minutes. Strain and refrigerate.

Bacardí Blackberry Bramble Recipe

A Bacardi Blackberry Bramble garnished with basil and blackberry skewer with a tray of blueberries in the background.

What is it about a bramble that has us so excited for spring? This one from Chilled Magazine tastes like a sophisticated stroll through your favorite berry patch.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 parts Bacardí Superior
  • 1 part lemon juice
  • 1/2 part simple syrup
  • 1/2 part Crème de Mure

Method

  1. Shake the first three ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice, strain into a glass, and drizzle Crème de Mure on top.
  2. Garnish with basil and blackberry skewer.

Blade and Bow “New” Fashioned Recipe

A glass of Blade and Bow New Fashioned cocktail with orange and blueberry skewer garnish beside a bottle of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

A spin on the Old Fashioned, this drink created by Blade and Bow will have you stocking your home bar with more elderflower liqueur.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce elderflower liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • Orange slice

Method

  1. Muddle orange slice with simple syrup in a glass.
  2. Add whiskey and elderflower liqueur.
  3. Add ice and stir.

Fresh Perspective Recipe

A refreshing glass of Fresh Perspective garnished with vegetables beside a bottle of Hendrick's Gin.

Grassy, refreshing, fruity, and balanced, this one has everything you could ask for and more. The cocktail recipe comes courtesy of Hendrick’s ambassador Mattias Horseman.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 5 parts cucumber, kale, mint, and apple juice
  • .75 parts lemon juice
  • 1 part aloe juice
  • Rinse of malic acid

Method

  1. Shake and double strain.
  2. Garnish with fresh mini veggies and bay leaf hydrosol.

Rhubarb-Arita Recipe

Several bottles of Rhubarb-Arita displayed on a tray.

Created by Montelupo in Portland, this drink is as advertised, a lovely fusion of tequila and rhubarb. It takes a little longer to prep, but the wait is well worth it.

Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 22 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Altos Blanco Tequila
  • 1 1/2 ounces rhubarb simple syrup*
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1 ounce water

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients in a cocktail glass and serve over ice.

*Rhubarb simple syrup: Add 1 cup chopped rhubarb, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup water in a sauce pan. Bring to boil, lower heat, and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain liquid using a fine-mesh strainer, and chill syrup before using.

Harper Spring Thyme Recipe

A Harper Spring Thyme being poured into a glass beside a glass of cocktail with fruit garnish and a bottle IW Harper Bourbon Whiskey.

Featured in Veranda, there’s just no arguing with the harmony achieved via peach, citrus, and a good bourbon.

Prep Time: 3o minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces I.W. Harper Bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce peach liqueur
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce thyme syrup*
  • 12 thyme sprigs
  • Club soda (to top off)

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients (except club soda) into a shaker tin, shake, and double-strain into an ice-filled highball glass.
  2. Top with club soda.

*Thyme syrup: Boil water in a saucepan, add thyme and sugar, stirring until dissolved. Take off heat and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Fine-strain into an airtight container (it can last up to a week, refrigerated).

Noilly Prat Original Dry Le Sud Recipe

A Noilly Prat Le Sud Cocktial beside a bottle of Noilly Prat Vermouth on a wooden bench.

They don’t get much simpler than this recipe by Noilly Prat, and we mean that in a good way. Sometimes, all you really need is good vermouth.

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 ounces Noilly Prat Original Dry
  • Chilled sparkling water
  • Frozen green grapes
  • Large ice cubes/spheres

Method

  1. Stack ice to the top of the glass.
  2. Pour Noilly Prat Original Dry over ice and top with sparkling water.
  3. Garnish with frozen green grapes.

Maid in Scotland Recipe

A Maid in Scotland cocktail garnished with mint leaf on a table.

Devised by mixologist Eric Ribeiro, this Scotch-based number lassoes the spring flavors of cucumber and fresh mint.

Prep Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 4 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Singleton 12-Year
  • 3/4 ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 3 slices of cucumber
  • 3 to 4 mint leaves

Method

  1. Add all ingredients into a shaker, gently muddle the cucumber and mint.
  2. Add ice and shake until chilled.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with cucumber and mint.

Pomegranate Spring Fever Recipe

Two glasses of Ciroc Pomegranate Spring Fever Cocktail with lemon garnish beside a bottle of Ciroc Vodka and fruits.

Here, vodka is elevated thanks to the bold additions of both pomegranate and blood orange. This recipe is featured in Hombre.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Cîroc Vodka
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce pomegranate syrup
  • 1/2 ounce blood orange syrup
  • 2 dashes of aromatic bitters

Method

  1. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Pour into a coupe glass and garnish with manicured lemon swath.

Veracruz Smash Recipe

A glass of Veracruz Smash Cocktail with mint sprig and straw on a table.
Galliano

Herbal notes and a hint of honeycomb and vanilla round out the tequila nicely in the Veracruz Smash. This recipe is made courtesy of Cocktail Builder.

Prep Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 4 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces tequila blanco
  • 1 ounce Galliano L’Autentico
  • 5 mint leaves
  • 3 lemon wedges
  • 1 sugar cube

Method

  1. Muddle the fruit and sugar, add all ingredients, shake, and fine strain into a filled crushed ice glass.
  2. Garnish with mint sprig and lemon wedge.

Buchanan’s Spring Fling Julep Recipe

A bottle of Buchanan’s Special Reserve beside a Spring Fling Julep Cocktail with mint leaves and melon balls and a pouring sprout.

Melon, whiskey, mint. You don’t need much more than that for perfection in a spring cocktail — all thanks to Spirited Zine’s recipe.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Buchanan’s Special Reserve
  • 1 1/2 ounces cantaloupe juice
  • 1/2  cup cantaloupe melon chunks blended until smooth, then strained (yields about 4 ounces of juice)
  • 1 sugar cube
  • 8 mint leaves + 2 sprigs for garnish
  • Melon balls for garnish
  • Crushed ice

Method

  1. Muddle mint and then add 1/2 ounce cantaloupe juice and sugar in the bottom of your cup.
  2. Add ice halfway up your cup, then add 1 oz whisky and another 1/2 ounce cantaloupe juice and stir until cup is chilled.
  3. Fill cup to overflowing with ice, and drizzle the remainder of the whisky, then cantaloupe juice over the top.
  4. Garnish with mint sprigs and melon balls.

Velvet Fire Recipe

A glass of Velvet Fire Cocktail beside a spoon with Disaronno Velvet and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire behind it.

The cinnamon whiskey in this drink will have you thinking about spring break but the end result is decidedly more grown-up and quite enjoyable. This recipe was concocted in collaboration with Disaronno Velvet and Jack Daniel’s.

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Disaronno Velvet
  • 1 ounce Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

Method

  1. Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Scofflaw Recipe

A Scofflaw in Love Cocktail with orange peel on top, served on a cutting board with a cocktail shaker and oranges in the background.

Grenadine can really light up the right drink and this Scofflaw recipe by Wild Turkey is a perfect example.

Prep Time: 3 minutes
Total Time: 3 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Wild Turkey Bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce dry vermouth
  • 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce grenadine
  • Orange bitters

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake, and strain into coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with orange peel.

Nectarine Mojito Recipe

A close-up of a glass of Nectarine Mojito with mint leaves beside slices of lime.

Created by Heimat’s own Ute Londrigan, this rum drink is fruity, effervescent, and deeply satisfying. It’s a standup character in the broad family of Mojito drinks.

Prep Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 4 minutes
Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Heimat New York Nectarine (alternatively rhubarb)
  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 6 ounces chilled soda water
  • 6 mint leaves
  • 1/2 lime, sliced into wedges

Method

  1. Add the mint and lime wedges to the bottom of a lowball glass.
  2. Muddle together.
  3. Add the nectarine liqueur and rum and stir for a few seconds.
  4. Top with soda water.

