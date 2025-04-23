 Skip to main content
Crisp, vibrant flavors dominate in these whiskey cocktails for spring

By
Keeper’s Heart
Keeper’s Heart

We love to enjoy whiskey all year round, but the kinds of cozy recipes you want for cocktails in the winter don’t always suit the spring weather. Instead, try these crisp, vibrant cocktails with flavors like passion fruit, mint, blood orange, and grapefruit which are the perfect vehicle for your whiskies.

Heartfelt Fizz

Batched cocktail for 4-6

Ingredients:

Method:

Pour ingredients into a gallon pitcher filled with ice. Add a bottle of Champagne and stir gently. Serve in Champagne flutes.

Cherry Bourbon Smash

Old Elk
Old Elk

Ingredients:

Method:

Add mint, cherries and syrup to cocktail shaker and muddle. Add Old Elk, lemon juice, ice and shake. Strain into a glass over ice and garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a cherry. 

Elderflower Old Fashioned

Sagamore Spirit
Sagamore Spirit

Ingredients:

Method:

Add ice to a mixing glass. Stir in Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Blood Orange Sour, Elderflower Syrup, and Orange Blossom Water. Strain into rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with Basil Leaf and Cucumber Ribbon.

Spring Sipper

Jeptha Creed
Jeptha Creed

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
  • 3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger Bitters
  • 0.5 oz Campari
  • 1 oz grapefruit juice
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 1.5 oz simple syrup
  • Garnish: Lime wheel and coarse sugar

Method:

Rim highball (collins) glass with coarse sugar. Add all ingredients to the shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Double strain over ice in a highball (collins) glass. Garnish with lime wheel. 

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
