Crisp, vibrant flavors dominate in these whiskey cocktails for spring

Table of Contents Table of Contents Heartfelt Fizz Cherry Bourbon Smash Elderflower Old Fashioned Spring Sipper

We love to enjoy whiskey all year round, but the kinds of cozy recipes you want for cocktails in the winter don’t always suit the spring weather. Instead, try these crisp, vibrant cocktails with flavors like passion fruit, mint, blood orange, and grapefruit which are the perfect vehicle for your whiskies.

Heartfelt Fizz

Batched cocktail for 4-6

Ingredients:

8 oz Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon

4oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

3 oz simple syrup

3 oz Chinola passion fruit liqueur

1 bottle Champagne

Method:

Recommended Videos

Pour ingredients into a gallon pitcher filled with ice. Add a bottle of Champagne and stir gently. Serve in Champagne flutes.

Cherry Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Old Elk Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon

3-5 Fresh Mint Leaves

1/4 Cup Cherries (pitted and chopped)

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup or Honey Syrup

Garnish: Mint Sprig and Cherry

Method:

Add mint, cherries and syrup to cocktail shaker and muddle. Add Old Elk, lemon juice, ice and shake. Strain into a glass over ice and garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a cherry.

Elderflower Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Sagamore Spirit Small Batch Rye Whiskey

0.75 oz Blood Orange Juice

0.5 oz Elderflower Syrup

1 dash Orange Blossom Water

Garnish: Basil Leaf and Cucumber Ribbon

Method:

Add ice to a mixing glass. Stir in Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Blood Orange Sour, Elderflower Syrup, and Orange Blossom Water. Strain into rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with Basil Leaf and Cucumber Ribbon.

Spring Sipper

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger Bitters

0.5 oz Campari

1 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime juice

1.5 oz simple syrup

Garnish: Lime wheel and coarse sugar

Method:

Rim highball (collins) glass with coarse sugar. Add all ingredients to the shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Double strain over ice in a highball (collins) glass. Garnish with lime wheel.