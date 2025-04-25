 Skip to main content
Welcome the spring with these floral gin cocktails

By
Spring is the time for flower lovers, as green buds burst into life all around us. And it’s also the perfect time to incorporate floral flavors into your cocktails, working with ingredients like rose, creme de violette, and orange blossom.

If you’re looking for a spirit to shine in your floral drinks, then Nolet’s Silver Gin has a lovely smooth mouthfeel and light botanicals of rose and peach, making it the perfect partner for the botanical vodkas from Ketel One. We’ve got three recipes for using Nolet’s in beautiful drinks to capture the flavors of the season.

Nolet’s Silver Botanical Daisy

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin
  • 0.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
  • 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 Tbsp. Maraschino Syrup
  • Club Soda

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Nolet’s Silver, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, lemon, and syrup. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 Maraschino cherries.

Nolet’s Silver Aviation Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Nolet’s Silver Gin
  • 0.25 oz Créme de Violette
  • 0.25 oz Maraschino Liqueur
  • 0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Champagne, Dry Sparkling Wine, or Soda Water
  • Cherry, Lavender, or Lemon for Garnish

Method:

Pour all ingredients but Champagne/Soda into a mixing glass with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Pour into a balloon glass over fresh ice and top with Champagne, Sparkling Wine or Club Soda.

Nolet’s Silver Peach & Orange Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin
  • 0.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom
  • 2 Peach Slices
  • Peach Bitters

Method:

Add Muddle peach slices in a cocktail shaker with Nolet’s Silver, Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom. Add ice, shake and strain into a martini glass. Add two dashes of peach bitters. Garnish with orange twist.

