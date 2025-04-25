Sip gently into the season with bright, fresh, long drinks for spring

The spirit plus mixer formula has its pluses, for sure. It’s easy to make, for one, and is lower in alcohol than a combination of spirit plus liqueur. And there are some great classics in this formula — I’ll never tire of a Gin & Tonic, and plenty of people swear by a Screwdriver or a Vodka and Coke.
However, sometimes you’re looking for an option that’s a little more elevated.
These recipes by bartender and cocktail creator Jillian Vose for high-end mixer brand Badger Bevs are full of fresh and bright flavors like hibiscus, grapefruit, and kiwi, making them perfect sippers for the spring. If you’re after a long drink that has a bit more interest than the usual spirit plus mixer, then these are a great demonstration of how a cocktail can be packed with flavor and still be a relaxed, low-abv affair.
Ginger Rose
Created by Jillian Vose
Ingredients:
- .25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz Lime Leaf Syrup
- 4 oz Hibiscus Tea
- Badger Ginger Beer
Glassware: Wine glass
Method:
Add ice, build the drink and top off with Badger Ginger Beer
Victory Dance
Created by Jillian Vose
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Lillet Rosé Vermouth
- .5 oz Giffard Cacao Liqueur
- 1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters
- Badger Tonic
Glassware: Highball glass
Garnish: Large grapefruit peel
Method:
In a highball glass, add ice and build the drink. Add Lillet Rosé Vermouth, Giffard Cacao Liqueur and a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters. Top with Badger Tonic, lightly stir and garnish with large grapefruit peel.
Awake in the Afternoon
Created by Jillian Vose
Ingredients:
- 0.5 oz Absinthe Verte (Vieux Pontarlier, Pernod)
- 1 oz Le Moné Meyer Lemon Aperitif
- 0.5 oz Kiwi Juice
- 0.5 oz Acid adjusted Granny Smith Apple Juice
- Badger Tonic
Glassware: Champagne Glass
Method:
Add all ingredients, except Badger, into a mixing glass. Add ice to the top of the glass, then stir using a barspoon. Top with Badger Tonic. Strain.