Transport yourself to the spa with these garden fresh tequila cocktails

By
Tequila Corralejo
Tequila Corralejo

With the arrival of National Cocktail Day tomorrow, now is the time to raid your home bar and get to mixing. You can of course try starting out with something simple, from a classic Gin & Tonic to the ever-popular Ranch Water. But if you’re a tequila lover and you’re looking for some more ambitious inspiration, then these recipes from Tequila Corralejo are for you.

First up, there’s a sweet and spicy riff on the classic Paloma recipe, which calls for zingy pineapple juice and a flavorful Tajín rim. Then there’s a spa-worthy cocktail using cucumber, cilantro, and citrus, which is a fresh and green take on the Margarita.

Pineapple + Tajín Paloma

Tequila Corralejo
Tequila Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Corralejo Reposado
  • 2 oz fresh pineapple juice
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 0.5 oz agave nectar
  • Grapefruit soda
  • Tajín (for the rim)
  • Lime wedge and pineapple slice for garnish
  • Ice

Method:

Rim a glass with lime juice and dip in Tajín. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker, combine tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave. Shake well and strain into the glass. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with lime and pineapple.

Triple C Margarita (“The SPA-rgarita”)

Tequila Corralejo
Tequila Corralejo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Corralejo Silver or Reposado
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz triple sec (Magdala Orange Liqueur recommended)
  • ½ oz agave syrup
  • 4 thin cucumber slices + 1 for garnish
  • 2 sprigs fresh cilantro

Method:

Muddle cucumber and one cilantro sprig in a shaker. Add tequila, lime juice, agave, triple sec, and ice. Shake well and pour (ice included) into a glass. Garnish with cucumber and cilantro.

