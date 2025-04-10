Fancy up your Gin & Tonic with these recipes from bar experts

I’ll never get enough of Gin & Tonic variations, and I’m always on the lookout for different combinations of gin, tonics, and garnishes that people love to experiment with. At the New York bar Valerie, the staff have access to more than 90 gin expressions, allowing them to create a huge range of G&Ts to suit every taste.
From spicy options using poblano liquor to a tea-infused version that you could sip even at breakfast time, here are a selection of just some of the many G&Ts that the bar offers, showing the endless ways you can vary this drink.
Spicy G&T
Available at Valerie
Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz St. George Terroir Gin
- ½ oz House Poblano Liquor
- 2 dash Bitter Truth Cucumber Bitters
- Fever Tree Light Tonic
Glassware: Goblet
Ice: Standard
Method: Add Gin, Ancho, and bitters to a goblet filled with ice. Serve and pour 6oz of Tonic for guest.
One A Day G&T
Available at Valerie
Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Apple Pie washed Neversink Traditional & Reserve, Apple Aperitif
- Fever Tree Premium Tonic
Glassware: Goblet
Ice: Standard
Garnish: Apple Fan
Method: Build in Glass
English Breakfast G&T
Available at Valerie
Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz English Breakfast infused Spring 44 Gin
- Fever Tree Lemon Tonic
Glassware: Goblet
Garnish: 2 fresh lime wheels & 2 dehydrated Orange Wheels
Method: Build in glass
Eros G&T
Available at Valerie
Created by Jay
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ oz Arrowood Gin
- ¼ oz Bruto Americano
- ¼ oz Cherry Heering
- 1 tsp Velvet Falernum
- Fentimens Grapefruit Tonic
Glassware: Goblet
Ice: Standard
Garnish: 3 Lemon Wheel & 2 rye stalks
Method: Build in Glass
Citrus G&T
Available at Valerie
Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Fords Gin
- ¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
- 5 dash Scrappy’s Grapefruit Bitters
- Red Penguin Flora Tonic
Glassware: Goblet
Ice: Standard
Garnish: 2 half grapefruit slices & 2 Lime Wheels
Method: Add all ingredients to a goblet filled with ice.