Fancy up your Gin & Tonic with these recipes from bar experts

Table of Contents Table of Contents Spicy G&T One A Day G&T English Breakfast G&T Eros G&T Citrus G&T

I’ll never get enough of Gin & Tonic variations, and I’m always on the lookout for different combinations of gin, tonics, and garnishes that people love to experiment with. At the New York bar Valerie, the staff have access to more than 90 gin expressions, allowing them to create a huge range of G&Ts to suit every taste.

From spicy options using poblano liquor to a tea-infused version that you could sip even at breakfast time, here are a selection of just some of the many G&Ts that the bar offers, showing the endless ways you can vary this drink.

Recommended Videos

Spicy G&T

Available at Valerie

Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz St. George Terroir Gin

½ oz House Poblano Liquor

2 dash Bitter Truth Cucumber Bitters

Fever Tree Light Tonic

Glassware: Goblet

Ice: Standard

Method: Add Gin, Ancho, and bitters to a goblet filled with ice. Serve and pour 6oz of Tonic for guest.

One A Day G&T

Available at Valerie

Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Apple Pie washed Neversink Traditional & Reserve, Apple Aperitif

Fever Tree Premium Tonic

Glassware: Goblet

Ice: Standard

Garnish: Apple Fan

Method: Build in Glass

English Breakfast G&T

Available at Valerie

Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz English Breakfast infused Spring 44 Gin

Fever Tree Lemon Tonic

Glassware: Goblet

Garnish: 2 fresh lime wheels & 2 dehydrated Orange Wheels

Method: Build in glass

Eros G&T

Available at Valerie

Created by Jay

Ingredients:

1 ¼ oz Arrowood Gin

¼ oz Bruto Americano

¼ oz Cherry Heering

1 tsp Velvet Falernum

Fentimens Grapefruit Tonic

Glassware: Goblet

Ice: Standard

Garnish: 3 Lemon Wheel & 2 rye stalks

Method: Build in Glass

Citrus G&T

Available at Valerie

Created by Beverage Director Marshall Minaya

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Fords Gin

¼ oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

5 dash Scrappy’s Grapefruit Bitters

Red Penguin Flora Tonic

Glassware: Goblet

Ice: Standard

Garnish: 2 half grapefruit slices & 2 Lime Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a goblet filled with ice.