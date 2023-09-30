 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This screwdriver drink recipe is simple, elegant, and downright delicious

A classic revisited: the screwdriver

Christopher Osburn
By
Screwdriver
Pâmela Lima/unsplash

When it comes to mixed drinks, especially two-ingredient cocktails, are there any that get less respect than the screwdriver? If the old-fashioned is Dave Chapelle, the screwdriver drink is Rodney Dangerfield. It “gets no respect” in the cocktail world and we don’t understand why.

Think about it a little bit. Why is there such a negative stigma about the screwdriver? This highball cocktail is simple, delicious, and doesn’t require any mixology abilities. It should be on par with drinks like the gin & tonic, Jack and cola, 7 and 7, and other two-ingredient drinks.

Recommended Videos

All you need to make a screwdriver is orange juice (preferably fresh-squeezed) and vodka. Why is the champagne-driven mimosa so popular, but the screwdriver gets no love? If you think about it, it’s kind of dumbfounding.

Related

Is it because some of us had a negative experience with it when we were young and didn’t have the palate or skill level to mix up any other cocktail? One over-the-top hangover that felt like an ice pick in your brain might be enough to turn you off on this drink. But it’s not the orange juice’s fault.

It’s likely because of the negative stigma that vodka has always had to battle over the years. For many drinkers, vodka is thought of as a low-level spirit. Even though there are many nuanced, flavorful, premium vodkas on the market, some drinkers have an image that all vodka is harsh, overly hot, and dirt cheap. Take this image and add some orange juice and you can see why this cocktail hasn’t received the praise it deserves.

vodka
Alvis Taurēns/Unsplash

A muddled history

Like all mixed drinks, there are various stories about the screwdriver’s inception. The most common story revolves around American servicemen in the 1940s. While abroad, they couldn’t find bourbon and other popular spirits. Vodka was prevalent. To make it palatable, they mixed it with orange juice. The history of its name is even more mysterious. Some believe the name came from factory workers stirring the drink with screwdrivers instead of spoons. True or not, it’s an interesting theory.

Screwdriver
ABHISHEK HAJARE/unsplash

The juice is worth the squeeze

Flavor alone, orange juice is filled with nutrients including potassium, folate, and of course vitamin C. For those unaware, Vitamin C is important for maintaining bone and teeth health (among other things). It’s also an antioxidant and helps with your immune system, making it a great choice as flu season begins. The key is fresh-squeezed orange juice. Not that concentrate nonsense and not Sunny D. Real, fresh, flavorful orange juice is the starting point.

Vodka
Tim Rüßmann/Unsplash

Vodka is important too

We get it. You’re mixing the vodka with orange juice. It doesn’t need to be a top-shelf, overly expensive big-name vodka. But it also shouldn’t be a bottom-shelf, plastic-handled vodka that costs you less than a value meal at McDonald’s and tastes like it belongs in the motor of a lawnmower. There’s a sweet spot. A middle-of-the-road vodka that you’d feel comfortable sipping on its own is key. Not too expensive and not too cheap.

Screwdriver
Aneta Voborilova/Unsplash

Simple, elegant screwdriver drink recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces vodka
3.5 ounces of freshly squeezed orange juice

Preparation:

Add the vodka and orange juice to an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass and enjoy. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Whiskey upgrade: How to fat wash your favorite whiskey or bourbon to add new depths of flavor
Add flavor to whiskey or bourbon with fat-washing
Whiskey glass

If you pay attention to the cocktail or whiskey world, you’ve probably heard the term “fat-washed” at some point. You also might not have any idea what that means. You might assume you should, so you don’t want to ask anyone and seem foolish, right? It sounds like you’re washing whiskey with some kind of fat, whatever that means. If you think that, you’re on the right track. It is a technique to change the flavor of whiskey (and other spirits), but it has nothing to do with your kitchen sink, washing machine, dishwasher, or anything like that.

In the simplest terms, fat washing is a cocktail technique in which some form of fat (like bacon fat, butter, or some other fat) is added to room-temperature whiskey (like in a dish or sealable container, not a bottle). It sits on the counter for a few hours so the fat can separate from the spirit before being put into a refrigerator or freezer until the fat forms a solid crust on top. Scrap it off or strain it through cheesecloth and you have a buttery, fatty, flavorful whiskey to pour back into a bottle to use in your favorite cocktails. Sounds simple enough. To do it right requires a little bit more effort than that. There are steps that need to be taken.

Read more
Forget Hershey’s: Our chocolate sauce recipe is better, and takes 5 minutes to make
Seriously, stop buying chocolate sauce
melted dark chocolate flow, candy or chocolate preparation background

If you don't have kids in your house, it may have been a while since you last enjoyed a generous drizzling of sweet, indulgent chocolate sauce. Or maybe not. In addition to the childhood favorites, chocolate sauce (or, syrup) can also be the star of many adult-themed beverages and...activities. But however you enjoy this decadent sauce, we'll bet you didn't realize how easy it is to make for yourself. No sticky brown jug from Hershey's is required.

Chocolate sauce is the ketchup of the dessert world. Kids love it, adults love it (whether they admit it or not), and it makes anything better with just a little squeeze. Use it to amp up ice cream, magically create chocolate milk, turn it into a dip for your favorite fruits, or garnish cakes and brownies. We love to stir it into our iced coffees and chocolate-themed cocktails.

Read more
Kick off Hispanic heritage month with these 2 incredible tequila drink recipes from mixologist Javier Ramirez
These recipes are great all year, too
Cantera Negra

September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month. There’s no better way to kick off this month of celebration of the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans than by imbibing some well-made, delicious tequila. There’s no spirit more entrenched in Hispanic history and one that deserves not only a month of celebration, but a whole year of celebration.

For those unaware, the spirit must be made in Mexico to be referred to as a tequila. It can’t be made in Milwaukee and then listed as a tequila. That’s a major no-no. As Walter Sobchak states in The Big Lebowski, “There are rules.” But, while bourbon can be made anywhere in the United States, tequila has more specific geographic rules. It. can only be made in the state of Jalisco (where the town of Tequila is located) and a few areas in the states of Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Guanajuato.

Read more