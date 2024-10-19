Every detail matters in a simple two-ingredient drink like this one

Not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a G&T, but today is International Gin & Tonic Day. And while it might be one of the simplest cocktails in existence — just two ingredients, right? — there are absolutely some nuances to creating a fabulous version of this classic drink.

So if you’re planning on treating yourself to a G&T today, take note of some tips to upgrade the experience from good to great.

Choice of ingredients

It’s obvious that you need a great gin for your G&T, you but also need a great tonic water too. Recently there’s been a trend for tonic waters flavored with fruits, herbs, or other additions, and while these can be fun, I’d say that they are unnecessary if you have a really good gin to pair them with. Stick with a simple, high quality, dry tonic water which will bolster rather than fight with the flavors of your gin.

Personally I’ve never found a gin which doesn’t pair well with Fever Tree Premium Indian tonic water, so that’s my go-to which I know will work every time.

Watch your ratios

If you’ve mostly drunk G&Ts in dive bars using less high-end ingredients, then you’ll be used to ratios of 1 part gin to 5 or even 6 parts tonic water. That helps flatten out the sharp flavors of lower-shelf gins, but that’s exactly the opposite of what you want to achieve when you’re working with a great gin. You want a ratio more like 1 to 3 or even 1 to 2 for particularly smooth gins, as this will let you taste all of their delicious flavors much better. Go easy on the tonic water at first, and you can always add more if the drink is too harsh for your tastes.

Consider your glass

While the traditional glass for a G&T is a Collins glass, the tall and thin shape of which helps show off the bubbles, I prefer the Spanish way of enjoying the drink. This involves using a big, round bowl-shaped glass which holds plenty of ice and garnishes, and has the advantage of allowing your nose into the rim when you’re about to take a sip. This gives you a big whiff of scent before you drink which enhances the experience.

Use big ice

Speaking of ice, that matters too. It may sound petty but good ice really makes a difference to the quality of your drinks. For a G&T, you’re looking to keep the drink cold but not to dilute it as there is already plenty of water in the tonic water. So use one large ice cube, as this has lower surface area compared to its volume, which means it will melt less but keep the drink cold.

Have fun with the garnishes

As long as you have these essentials down, you can play and have fun when it comes to garnishes. Try unusual fruits or even something savory like an olive, or if you’re good with your hands then you can try making eye-catching citrus twists or cucumber ribbons. If that doesn’t appeal, though, you’ll never go wrong with the classic lemon or lime wheel.