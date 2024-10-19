 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tips and tricks to upgrade your Gin & Tonic

Every detail matters in a simple two-ingredient drink like this one

By
gin and tonic tips pxl 20201003 195656105 portrait 01 cover 2
Georgina Torbet / The Manual

Not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a G&T, but today is International Gin & Tonic Day. And while it might be one of the simplest cocktails in existence — just two ingredients, right? — there are absolutely some nuances to creating a fabulous version of this classic drink.

So if you’re planning on treating yourself to a G&T today, take note of some tips to upgrade the experience from good to great.

Recommended Videos

Choice of ingredients

It’s obvious that you need a great gin for your G&T, you but also need a great tonic water too. Recently there’s been a trend for tonic waters flavored with fruits, herbs, or other additions, and while these can be fun, I’d say that they are unnecessary if you have a really good gin to pair them with. Stick with a simple, high quality, dry tonic water which will bolster rather than fight with the flavors of your gin.

Related

Personally I’ve never found a gin which doesn’t pair well with Fever Tree Premium Indian tonic water, so that’s my go-to which I know will work every time.

Watch your ratios

If you’ve mostly drunk G&Ts in dive bars using less high-end ingredients, then you’ll be used to ratios of 1 part gin to 5 or even 6 parts tonic water. That helps flatten out the sharp flavors of lower-shelf gins, but that’s exactly the opposite of what you want to achieve when you’re working with a great gin. You want a ratio more like 1 to 3 or even 1 to 2 for particularly smooth gins, as this will let you taste all of their delicious flavors much better. Go easy on the tonic water at first, and you can always add more if the drink is too harsh for your tastes.

Consider your glass

While the traditional glass for a G&T is a Collins glass, the tall and thin shape of which helps show off the bubbles, I prefer the Spanish way of enjoying the drink. This involves using a big, round bowl-shaped glass which holds plenty of ice and garnishes, and has the advantage of allowing your nose into the rim when you’re about to take a sip. This gives you a big whiff of scent before you drink which enhances the experience.

Use big ice

Speaking of ice, that matters too. It may sound petty but good ice really makes a difference to the quality of your drinks. For a G&T, you’re looking to keep the drink cold but not to dilute it as there is already plenty of water in the tonic water. So use one large ice cube, as this has lower surface area compared to its volume, which means it will melt less but keep the drink cold.

Have fun with the garnishes

As long as you have these essentials down, you can play and have fun when it comes to garnishes. Try unusual fruits or even something savory like an olive, or if you’re good with your hands then you can try making eye-catching citrus twists or cucumber ribbons. If that doesn’t appeal, though, you’ll never go wrong with the classic lemon or lime wheel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Tequila isn’t just for summer – try these cocktails for Halloween
Mix tequila with black currant or pear to capture the flavors of the season
tequila cocktails halloween very superstitious

Everyone is getting into the Halloween mood, and we've already seen some fun and attractive Halloween cocktails that can make your spooky party go with a bang. But one cocktail ingredient you might overlook for this season is tequila. Whilst it is most often associated with refreshing summer drinks with lots of citrus, this spirit can also find a place in your autumnal cocktails if you mix it with ingredients like black currant or pear, both of which work with the fruity flavors of tequila but fit with the fall feeling.

These cocktails from Tres Agaves Organic Tequila will give you some inspiration, and there's also a recipe for a beloved Bloody Mary that's perfect for batching ahead of time, making it an easy drink to please a crown.
Very Superstitious
Ingredients:

Read more
The White Elephant is a sweet and creamy coffee cocktail treat
Fans of a White Russian will enjoy this sweet creamy drink
white elephant cocktail recipe

Here's a drink that will appeal to fans of the White Russian and other creamy cocktails: a White Elephant. While the classic White Russian recipe uses vodka, coffee, liqueur, and heavy cream to create a rich, creamy drink that's like a boozy milkshake, this version is dairy-free and so could be a great alternative for vegans or for those who love the flavors of coconut.

That's because it's made with coconut cream, which is naturally creamy but doesn't contain dairy, and is mixed with cold brew coffee to add some balancing bitterness and pep. But instead of vodka, this drink uses sweet vermouth. It's a smart substitution as sweet vermouth can have flavors of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla, making it a natural fit for this kind of sweet desert drink.

Read more
The 9 best coffee subscriptions to satiate your caffeinated desires
Enjoy coffee dropped right at your front door
MistoBox

Drinking a piping hot (or ice-cold) cup of coffee is a morning ritual we can’t live without. If you love trying plenty of great coffees or want a caffeine-packed day without going to a cafe, we recommend investing your hard-earned cash in a coffee subscription box. Given the popularity and demand of the best subscription boxes, getting a coffee subscription is like having a personal roastmaster at home.

The hard part is figuring out which coffee delivery service is best for you. Some brands roast all different types of coffee beans they source from all over the globe, and some hook you up with hundreds of different roasters. Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work. Below, we’ve gathered the 9 best coffee subscriptions to help you brew the ideal cup of joe any time.
Stumptown coffee roasters

Read more