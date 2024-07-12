 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Your Aperol Spritz needs an olive (trust me on this)

A drink with bitter and sweet flavors this strong needs a bit of salt in its garnish

By
Aperol
Dennis Schmidt/Unsplash

Ahh, summer. It’s time for picnics in the park, days visiting the beach, and, of course, the Aperol Spritz. The bright orange hues of this drink are everywhere at this time of year — it’s even the most popular cocktail in several states — and it’s a fixture of late lunches and afternoons in the sun.

With its bitter and sweet flavors from both Aperol and prosecco, it’s got enough complexity to appeal to drinks enthusiasts but it’s approachable enough for casual drinkers to enjoy as well. It’s practically universally beloved. But I’m here to tell you there’s a better way: There’s a simple change you can make to this drink to make it even tastier.

Recommended Videos

I don’t feel the need to mess with the ratios of an Aperol Spritz myself. I like the 3:2:1 rule of prosecco to Aperol to sparkling water. But where I take issue with the conventional wisdom of this drink is in the garnish. Nine times out of ten, you’ll find this drink garnished with an orange slice. And that’s fine! It’s not offensive, it matches with the color, and it adds a tiny bit of bite from the rind.

But there’s a far superior garnish for your spritz, and it’s an olive. Not the little pimento stuffed olives you get in a martini, or the black olives you throw into your pasta dishes, but a big, juicy, meaty sort of green olive like a Cerignola. You want something that’s chunky and crisp, and you’re better off looking in the fridge snacks section of your supermarket than in the jars. You don’t want anything with too much oil or which is stuffed, just a nice, high quality olive with firm flesh and a buttery taste.

“But doesn’t that make your spritz kind of salty and savory?” I hear you cry. Yes, yes it does. And that’s why it’s so great. Aperol is so big on sweet and bitter flavors that it needs something robust to balance it out, and an olive garnish works perfectly. Throwing an olive (or two!) into your Spritz (impaled on a wooden skewer for easy nibbling) adds a much-needed hit of salt.

I first saw this garnish when drinking spritzes in Venice, where, unlike in the rest of Italy, the olive garnish seems to be the norm. And I tell you, the Venetians are on to something. Try it out and be converted.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Prosecco granita is the base for your new favorite summer cocktail
Prosecco granita is the base for your new favorite summer cocktail recipes
prosecco granita cocktails aleisha kalina g2cxnrermkm unsplash 2d5786

When it comes to summer drinks, isn't there something awfully tempting about a gas station slushie? These drinks may not be subtle or sophisticated in terms of flavor, but there's something undeniably satisfying about the crunchy texture of ice crystals. And for my fellow cocktail enthusiasts, there's a lesson here about texture. You can create something similar in terms of barely-frozen ice that's perfect for summer sipping, and you can do it with far more interesting and complex boozy flavors. It's also shockingly easy to do at home.

What you're going to want to do is make a prosecco granita.
How to make prosecco granita
It really couldn't be simpler to make a granita. All you need to do is take a bottle of prosecco (or other fizzy wine of your choice -- even Champagne if you're feeling fancy) and add a few tablespoons of sugar and any other flavoring ingredients you want. Pour your mixture into a wide, shallow pan (ideally, the liquid should be no more than an inch deep for quick freezing) and then pop the tray into the freezer.

Read more
This summer’s most refreshing cocktail is the Lillet Spritz
Lillet

Now that the days are getting longer and the evenings warmer, it's time to enjoy the pleasures of a refreshing summer drink. A classic summer cocktail should be light, easy to sip, and capture some of the tastes of the season -- and for a bonus, it should be easy to make as well. After all, who wants to be sweating over a busy bar when there's a balmy summer evening to enjoy?

The go-to summer sipper I'd recommend for a relaxed evening is a Lillet Spritz. If you haven't tried Lillet, an aromatized wine that's similar to vermouth, you can drink it neat or over ice. But it's great for cocktails, too, as it has a blend of sweet grape flavors and herbal bitterness that makes it an interesting and complex ingredient to mix with.
How to make a Lillet Spritz
A Lillet Spritz is just about as simple as a drink can be: equal parts of Lillet Blanc and soda water, for a bubbly, refreshing beverage. What sets this apart, though, is the addition of extras. Some people like to add mint or strawberry, but the thing I can't get enough of is cucumber. Add thinly sliced cucumber wheels to your spritz -- and I mean a lot of cucumber wheels -- and it'll add a lovely savory, green note that goes great with the underlying herbal flavors of the Lillet. I like to serve this in a big copa glass with one large ice cube to keep it cool without watering it down.

Read more
The best spritz cocktail recipes to drink this spring
Spring is the perfect time to mix it up with spritz cocktails. Let us show you how to make some tasty ones
Grapefruit sprtiz cocktail

The spritz is liquid springtime, using the power of sparkling wine and the floral nature of this time of year. The classic involves prosecco and Aperol, but that's merely one of countless permutations to make and enjoy this iconic sipper. Think of it as a fizzy cooler, a drinkable bouquet cut to your liking based on your favorite accents, aromatics, and mixers.

While we advise you to go with the Italian classic and use the famous bitter apéritif at least some of the time, we also want you to be curious and inventive. Like the Old Fashioned or a classic Negroni, the spritz is so much more than one thing, and it's very much worth plunging into and fully exploring. And there's no better time to do so than the thawing, rejuvenating, increasingly thirsty days of spring.

Read more