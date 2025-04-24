Give your gimlet a herbal twist with this vodka cocktail

The Gimlet is one of those cocktails that is so simple and such a classic that it’s easily overlooked. Whilst I lean toward a Gin Gimlet (and I have strong feelings like it should be made with fresh lime juice and sugar syrup rather than a pre-made lime cordial), you can also experiment with different spirits such as the also popular Vodka Gimlet.

The simple recipe is ripe for experimentation though, and especially when you are working with vodka, you have a lot of leeway to incorporate other ingredients to add more interest and unique personality to your drink. This recipe from Ghost Hill Organic Vodka showcases the smooth and clean notes of the spirit while also allowing space for the other ingredients to shine — not only lime juice and simple syrup, but also the addition of sage leaves for a more herbal note.

Sage leaves have a lovely savory quality as well as an attractive, slightly fuzzy look which makes them great as a garnish. When working with herbs like sage or basil, you can open up their flavors and scents by clapping them before dropping them into your drink — simply hold the leaves in the palm of one hand and clap firmly on them with the other. This releases some of their oils and lets their scents and flavors mingle with the drink.

Sage Gimlet



Ingredients:

2 oz Ghost Hill Meyer Lemon Vodka

¾ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Ice

Fresh sage leaves (for garnish)

Method:

Combine 2 oz Ghost Hill Meyer Lemon Vodka with ¾ oz fresh lime juice and ½ oz sage-infused syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake well, strain into a glass, and garnish with fresh sage leaves for an herbal finish.